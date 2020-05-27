Cancelled Badminton Olympic qualification tournaments rescheduled for first 17 weeks of 2021

Cancelled Badminton Olympic qualification tournaments scheduled for first 17 weeks of 2021 (Representational Image) Cancelled Badminton Olympic qualification tournaments scheduled for first 17 weeks of 2021 (Representational Image)

The Badminton Olympic qualification will resume in 2021 and the existing points earned will be retained. The cancelled tournaments from 2020 will be completed in the first 17 weeks of the year.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the updated qualifying regulations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo next year. The new regulations come in after a disrupted qualification system in order to qualify players for the postponed Games.

All ranking points earned at tournaments completed during the original Olympic qualification period will be maintained under the Race to Tokyo ranking list.

Both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have approved the amendments.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: “It has been a thorough process with the close and valuable consultation of the Athletes’ Commission to consider how best to make adjustments to the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system. We feel this is a fair solution for all athletes and it will be our first and main priority to conduct these tournaments as part of badminton and Para badminton’s adjusted return in the wake of COVID-19.

“Although we aim to resume international tournaments towards the end of 2020, we have chosen to resume the Olympic and Paralympic qualification process only in 2021 to ensure that travel restrictions and other related impacts of COVID-19 are limited,” he added.

