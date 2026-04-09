Can PV Sindhu repeat her World Championships win over All England champ Wang Zhi Yi?

It is not secret that Wang Zhi Yi finds the PV Sindhu matchup to be a terrible headache. The tall Indian can simply go ballistic when the fancy takes her, as she did at the World Championships of 2025 to end Zhi Yi’s challenge early.

However in January this year, the Chinese World No 2 seemed to have her revenge stopping Sindhu’s stellar run at the Malaysian Open Super 1000. Zhi Yi won 21-16, 21-15 in the semis.

She also went on to hunt bigger dragons like An Se-young at the All England.

But the Indian – fired up to prove a point after she endured a terrible travel day to All England when she was stuck at Dubai – is out to prove a point.