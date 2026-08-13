Can the Chirag smash compensate for Satwik?

His smash wasn't as powerful as Satwik's, but it was a very good second best. At this World Championships, he will need to amp up the gear

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 08:49 PM IST
Indian men's doubles pair Satwik-Chirag play Malaysians Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai in the first round. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)Indian men's doubles pair Satwik-Chirag play Malaysians Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai in the first round. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
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His childhood coach Uday Pawar had this honest conversation with Chirag Shetty about Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, which he recalls in pristine Bambaiyya Hindi. “I told him, ‘Jab tera game baraabar nai chaltaa tha, Satwik terko carry kiya.’ So now it’s Chirag’s turn to take the bulk of the responsibility,” Pawar says. On Chirag’s poor form days, Satwik had salvaged rallies. Now it was the Mumbaikar’s turn.

The Satwik shoulder, worn down from overuse in an attacking, non-negotiable game, is dicey, and has been since a 2018 tear. It will eventually need surgery, but has managed to deliver India two World Championship and Thomas Cup medals across 2022 and 2025-26, kept together by a team of physios. Satwik has played through pain, and the bond has only strengthened as Chirag watched with empathy.

Ahead of the Delhi Worlds, Chirag has trained for the extra responsibility. “He understood he has to get fitter and strong enough to take on the bigger attacking role, so that’s what he’s been doing,” Pawar says. Satwik is terrific even at half tilt, though he will now have to create openings and play a bit of the mixed-doubles game. “Catch at the net at the first opportunity,” Pawar adds.

File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during the India Open. (PHOTO: BWF) File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during the India Open. (PHOTO: BWF)

It’s not ideal. It works perfectly when both go on the attack. A big hall, if it plays slow, can open up the court and give opponents a toe-hold, while shorter, snappy exchanges in drifty conditions might suit the duo better. It’s how they won Singapore, and arguably their last Worlds medal. But at a home Worlds, Chirag is ready for the heavy lifting.

The Chirag smash tends to get forgotten only because it sits second behind Satwik’s, marginally, and unglamorously. When Yonex tested them in the lab, Satwik unleashed the hardest smash ever recorded, at 565 kph; his in-match best was 500 kph. What got missed is that Chirag, though his own best isn’t celebrated or certified the same way, had the second-hardest smash in the world. He was just as likely to track back and send down a zinger when opponents were already reeling from the Satwik barrage.

Chirag now needs to wear the “main character energy” the internet keeps talking about: break out of the net-manning role, and remember he can unleash a smash kill as terrifying as Satwik’s.

Also Read | Satwik-Chirag interview: ‘Wouldn’t want my kid to play badminton’

MR Arjun, India’s No. 2 men’s doubles player and Chirag’s first partner, from when the taller man held smashing duties from the back, once described how Chirag’s smash, though a shade tamer than Satwik’s, was a tornado of its own. “Chirag’s smash was always out there. And though it doesn’t feel like it’s coming from a huge body build, it has excellent depth and angles, much better depth in fact,” Arjun said.

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It came down to Chirag’s long levers in a lanky frame, one that has bulked up in recent years. “You can say Chirag has extra-long arms. I’ve never seen him generating power in a smash. It’s instead a quick-snap action that adds a zing to his shot, which comes from a super-flexible shoulder and wrist. He doesn’t go for a full-blooded smash outright, he starts with stick-smashes. But it plays an important role, because once they get into an attacking groove, you just can’t score off them.

Even if Satwik is playing half-smashes, opponents dread that Chirag will catch the next one,” Arjun said. Chirag can bury them properly, too.

Coach Tan had been concerned, but the reliance on Satwik’s shoulder for the smash has been gradually reducing since 2024. Chirag officially picking up the tab makes things interesting, though the pair will always need Satwik at his strongest to contend for the biggest titles. His reverse slice on the receive, and his flick lift to the back corner, remain shots that confound because nobody expects them. It may be a good chance for Satwik to sharpen the backhand snap at the net with quicker feet, while Chirag deploys the cannon.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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