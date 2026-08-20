Badminton World C’ships: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand through to quarters

Indian women’s doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand knocked out seventh-seed Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan in straight games 21-16, 21-12 in the Round of 16 clash of the 2026 BWF Badminton World Championships, taking place at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi on Thursday.

The Indian duo, ranked 39 in the world, are coming back from an injury layoff of 2.5 months.

It was a dominant display from the Indian shuttlers as their opponents are the bronze medallists from the 2025 edition.

To counter the drops and lifts of the Japanese duo, the Indian duo brought out an attacking game with speed.

While Gayatri was playing on the back court and producing winners, Treesa used her muscle power to force errors from the opponents.