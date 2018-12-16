BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu wins gold medal after beating Okuhara 21-19, 21-17

Badminton BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara: PV Sindhu had come into the final of the BWF World Tour finals unbeaten from the group stage including staging a remarkable win over World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying. On Sunday, she rounded off the week and the year in resounding fashion with a 21-17, 21-19 win over Nozomi Okuhara for her first title in eight final attempts and first since Korea Open in September 2017.

In a battle that saw Sindhu lead convincingly in the opening game, Okuhara fought back to restore parity but the Japanese was guilty of making errors at this crucial juncture to throw the game away. The second game was more even but just as it looked like Okuhara had the upper hand, she gifted Sindhu points and confidence to stay in it and eventually close it out for the win.