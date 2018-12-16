BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu wins gold medal after beating Okuhara 21-19, 21-17https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/bwf-world-tour-finals-pv-sindhu-vs-nozomi-okuhara-badminton-final-live-score-streaming-5495808/
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu wins gold medal after beating Okuhara 21-19, 21-17
Badminton BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara: PV Sindhu took revenge of her World Championship loss against Nozomi Okuhara in the summit-clash.
Badminton BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara: PV Sindhu had come into the final of the BWF World Tour finals unbeaten from the group stage including staging a remarkable win over World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying. On Sunday, she rounded off the week and the year in resounding fashion with a 21-17, 21-19 win over Nozomi Okuhara for her first title in eight final attempts and first since Korea Open in September 2017.
In a battle that saw Sindhu lead convincingly in the opening game, Okuhara fought back to restore parity but the Japanese was guilty of making errors at this crucial juncture to throw the game away. The second game was more even but just as it looked like Okuhara had the upper hand, she gifted Sindhu points and confidence to stay in it and eventually close it out for the win.
Live Blog
Badminton BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Updates:
PV SINDHU WINS IT!
PV SINDHU WINS IT! First player from India to win the BWF World Tour Finals, 14 career title and first season-ending title. After seven straight finals lost, she wins to beat Okuhara 21-19, 21-17
PV Sindhu 20-17
PV Sindhu with a gorgeous drop shot and Okuhara fails to pick it up. MATCH POINTS!
PV Sindhu 18-16 Okuhara
Okuhara does her best to keep the point going after breaking the string mid-point but one shot too many and she sends the shuttle into the net
PV Sindhu 17-16 Okuhara
Okuhara makes up for those two misses with two straight points. Precise and perfect angle to find the depth of the court, Sindhu expects it to go wide but it lands in
PV Sindhu 17-14 Okuhar
Okuhara with a service error - just the second of the match - and then a smash is sent wide. Impatient from Okuhara there and those are freebies from the Japanese
PV Sindhu 15-13 Okuhara
WHAT. A. RALLY! PV Sindhu does all she can to extend the point including picking up a smash from the body right after a drop shot. Okuhara, to her credit, also picked up a gorgeous drop shot. Crowd gasps and groans in unision as Sindhu eventually is unable to pick up a drop. 48 shot rally that - longest of the match
PV Sindhu 12-10 Okuhara
Okuhara with a body attack after the mid-game interval which had PV Sindhu leading 11-9. Okuhara staying in it and leaving little gap
PV Sindhu 10-8 Okuhara
Okuhara is picking up EVERYTHING! Picks up a drop shot cms from the court. And keeps the point game. Eventually, Okuhara's shot is narrowly wide. Sindhu is pushed on each and every point
PV Sindhu 7-7 Okuhara
Okuhara keeping it simple, drop and then push into the back court and Sindhu errs. 7-7 in the second game. Not as straightforward for Sindhu like in the first game
PV Sindhu 6-4 Okuhara
A more even start to the second game between the two. Okuhara with a push deep into the court but the angle is slightly off and it goes wide.
PV Sindhu 21-19 Okuhara
On her third game point opportunity, PV Sindhu wins the opening game 21-19 in 29 minutes. Lovely drop shot across with wrist coming into it late on to make it tricky to read. Okuhara scrambles but unable to pick it up
PV Sindhu 20-19 Okuhara
PV Sindhu reckons the shuttle is going long this time and it has landed in. Two game points come and gone.
PV Sindhu 20-18 Okuhara
PV Sindhu with a gentle flick and push at the net to send the shuttle deep and it lands in. Okuhara thinks it was going long but it is good. Next point, Okuhara possibly sends the shuttle wide, but called in. Sindhu has no challenges remaining
PV Sindhu 19-17 Okuhara
Okuhara with two smashes, two errors and Sindhu has a two point lead now. All out of a sudden
PV Sindhu 17-17 Okuhara
Luck not going Sindhu's way. Tries to pick up a drop shot, shuttle hits the top of the tape but fails to go over.
PV Sindhu 16-16 Okuhara
Okuhara has now won 10 of last 12 points. 6-14 down and now 16-16. Massive rally, Sindhu doing nothing wrong here and sending across lovely drop shots but immense court coverage from Okuhara to get to the shuttle each time. Eventually, Okuhara sends the shuttle deep into the back court and Sindhu misjudges it.
PV Sindhu 15-13 Okuhara
Okuhara with more urgency in her play now. Taking the attack to Sindhu while leaving little room. Now she dishes out three reverse slices in a single point. Down to two points
PV Sindhu 15-11 Okuhara
PV Sindhu clutching at points even as Okuhara looks better in the second half of the game in comparison to the first. Now she misses a simple shot, challenges but the shuttle is wide. Her reaction suggested she knew it was wide even before challenging
PV Sindhu 11-6 Okuhara
Okuhara's service lands out and PV Sindhu leads by five at the mid-game interval. She has been extremely patient thus far and has been rewarded for it
PV Sindu 9-5 Okuhara
In a patience test with both shuttlers going back and forth, 44 shot rally ensues. Pushing to the back of the court and keeping the point going and in the end it is Okuhara who buckles and sends her shot into the net
PV Sindhu 7-5 Okuhara
Okuhara with two fierce shots on Sindhu's forehand and the Indian shuttler has sent both wide. The gap has been cut to just two points.
PV Sindhu leads
PV Sindhu has started brightly. Deft drop shots to perfection already and Sindhu has taken a 5-1 lead
PV Sindhu in the finals
PV Sindhu has lost seven straight finals coming into this:
Asian Games: lost to Tai Tzu Ying World Championships: lost to Carolina Marin Thailand Open: lost to Nozomi Okuhara Commonwealth Games: lost to Saina Nehwal India Open: lost to Biewen Zhang BWF World Tour Finals: lost to Akane Yamaguchi Hong Kong Open: lost to Tai Tzu Ying
Last win? KOREA OPEN WON by beating Nozomi Okuhara 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 on 17 Sept, 2017
PV SIndhu historic moment
Third time that a player has reached the final of a BWF World Tour Finals for a second straight year. PV Sindhu already making history. She was stopped by Akane Yamaguchi last year. Will she triumph over her compatriot Okuhara today?
Head-to-head
Repeat of World Championship final from last year, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara. They're level at 6-6 on head-to-head. Neither have been able to stitch together consecutive wins over the other since Sindhu did in 2016 and 2017.
World Tour Finals LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women's singles title-match at BWF World Tour Finals between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara. Stay tuned on this page for live score and updates from the summit-clash as Sindhu hopes to end the year on a high.
Badminton BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu, who finished runner-up at the last edition, staved off a strong challenge from the fighting Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, a 2013 world champion, to emerge a 21-16 25-23 winner in a tense semifinal that clocked 54 minutes. "I have improved I believe. I am comparatively stronger now because earlier I used to keep thinking after losing points. It is going to be a long match. It is never easy as we know each others game and on the day we have to strategies and play our game. There has always been long rallies and we have to be patience," she said.
