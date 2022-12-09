scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

BWF World Tour Finals: Prannoy stuns world number one Victor Axelsen to end campaign on a high

The tie was already inconsequential for Prannoy, seeded third in the tournament, as he had lost his earlier two Group A matches but the Indian pulled off a shock 14-21 21-17 21-18 win

The World No. 12 Indian has beaten world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen on Friday. (FILE)
Already out of reckoning, top Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in three games to end his BWF World Tour Finals campaign with a memorable win here on Friday.

The tie was already inconsequential for Prannoy, seeded third in the tournament, as he had lost his earlier two Group A matches but the Indian pulled off a shock 14-21 21-17 21-18 win over the top seed Dane in 51 minutes to at least end his campaign on a high.

This was Prannoy’s second career win over Axelsen, whom he had beaten during the Indonesia Masters last year. The career head-to-head record is, however, in favour of Axelsen at 5-2.

On Thursday, Prannoy had lost to China’s Lu Guang Zu in his second Group A match to bow out of the semi-final race. The 30-year-old from Kerala had lost 21-23 21-17 19-21 in a gruelling 84-minute contest.

The top two players in each group will make it to the knockout stage.

Prannoy is the lone Indian competing in the season-ending tournament.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 05:30:52 pm
