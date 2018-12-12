BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: PV Sindhu wins, Sameer Verma loses

BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: PV Sindhu won in straight games while Sameer Verma suffered a blowout in the second game for defeat in their first matches at the BWF World Tour Finals. The only two Indians to have qualified for the year-ending championships, Sindhu won her fourth straight match against Akane Yamaguchi to win 24-22, 21-15 having trailed by four to five points in the opening game. PV Sindhu placed in Group A also has Tai Tzu Ying and Beiwen Zhang.
In the match that followed, Sameer Verma provided competition in the first game as the World No 1 Kento Momota took time to get going. As he did, in the second game, it was a simple task to close out the match. Verma is in Group B alongside Momota, Tommy Sugiarto and Kantaphon Wangcharoen.
Sameer Verma 18-21, 6-21 Kento Momota
What a hammering in the second game and Kento Momota wins 21-18, 21-6. Way to make a show of intent by the World No. 1. Plenty of luck on the match point with the shuttle going over after hitting the net. But it was a gaping court and Verma at the net following a drop.
Sameer Verma 18-21 Kento Momota
Sameer Verma sends his shot into the net and Kento Momota takes the opening game 21-18. This has been a see-saw battle but the Japanese shuttler persists till the end.
PV Sindhu 24-22, 21-15
PV SINDHU WINS! PV Sindhu makes a winning start at the BWF Finals. Wins the opener 24-22, 21-15. A lovely drop shot and Yamaguchi fails to get it back while slipping on her way forward.
PV Sindhu 24-22, 8-8 Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu is on the ground and I'm not sure how Yamaguchi isn't either. What a rally, what sheer precision from both to find the angles, the depths and to do it all while on the move - sensational.
PV Sindhu 24-22 Yamaguchi
Yamaguchi sends her shot into the net and PV Sindhu has second game point opportunity. A fantastic shot from Sindhu and Yamaguchi's desperate attempt at getting it back fails. PV SINDHU WINS THE OPENING GAME 24-22!
PV Sindhu 22-22 Yamaguchi
How did Yamaguchi pick up that drop? Looked beyond her but stuck out her racket to get it back and soon enough, was rewarded with a loopy response which is put away for a smash. Next point, Yamaguchi with more athleticism, getting up twice from being on the ground but eventually her cross court shot is wide.
PV Sindhu 21-21 Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu has a game point but she squanders it with a service error. 20-20 now. Yamaguchi's drop shot is close to the net and Sindhu tries her best to push it long but it is halfway into the court and Yamaguchi smashes it away. Now, Yamaguchi with a service mistake! Incredible!
PV Sindhu 18-19 Yamaguchi
A 37 shot rally goes in Sindhu's favour. What incredible skills and athleticism from both to keep the point going even when it looked like the shuttle evaded them. Yamaguchi's pick up on a Sindhu shot is into the net and Sindhu is back to keep it to one
PV Sindhu 17-18 Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu staying in the fight. Lovely comeback and Yamaguchi's error on the smash makes it a one point game. The Indian shuttler has been patient since the restart and been rewarded
PV Sindhu 13-17 Yamaguchi
Yamaguchi with a decent four point lead now. After a long, long rally, Sindhu looks exhausted and can't reach the drop shot with comfort as she would have liked.
PV Sindhu 9-13 Yamaguchi
The conditions and the drift on the court are in Yamaguchi's favour. She is finding the depth of the court well despite hammering the shuttle. Sindhu reckons the shuttle will land out but it lands well in. Yamaguchi in the lead
PV Sindhu 6-11 Yamaguchi
Perfect job by Yamaguchi to lead 11-6 at the break. Gorgeous drop shot and PV Sindhu is caught off guard. Just as Sindhu, somehow, gets it back, Yamaguchi is quick to pounce on the high reply for a putaway
PV Sindhu 3-6 Yamaguchi
Yamaguchi has done well to come back into the match with five straight points. Helped along with errors from Sindhu and doing a splendid job with an angled shot that beat SIndhu completely. Caught her off guard and deceived her completely
PV SIndhu 3-1 Yamaguchi
PV SIndhu has started brightly. FInding the perfect angles, depth and the corners to keep Yamaguchi pegged back and guessing on whether the shuttle would land in or not. Forcing the Japanese into errors
Head-to-head
PV Sindhu has a 9-4 record against Akane Yamaguchi. Last three matches have all gone to PV Sindhu. Yamaguchi last won at the All England Open in a contest that went all the way. Last year too they played in the season ender with Sindhu coming out on top.
BWF World Tour Finals
PV Sindhu won the Best Dressed Award prior to the BWF World Tour Finals. Looking glamorous in white, Sindhu celebrates life off the court as much as she does on it. And on court, it will be a massive challenge for her this week. Placed alongside Tai Tzu Ying, Yamaguchi and Zhang, she will have her work cut out. She gets things underway today by facing Yamaguchi. And she's up next....