BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: PV Sindhu wins, Sameer Verma loses

BWF World Tour Finals Highlights: PV Sindhu won in straight games while Sameer Verma suffered a blowout in the second game for defeat in their first matches at the BWF World Tour Finals. The only two Indians to have qualified for the year-ending championships, Sindhu won her fourth straight match against Akane Yamaguchi to win 24-22, 21-15 having trailed by four to five points in the opening game. PV Sindhu placed in Group A also has Tai Tzu Ying and Beiwen Zhang.

In the match that followed, Sameer Verma provided competition in the first game as the World No 1 Kento Momota took time to get going. As he did, in the second game, it was a simple task to close out the match. Verma is in Group B alongside Momota, Tommy Sugiarto and Kantaphon Wangcharoen.