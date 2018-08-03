BWF World Championships: With Pullela Gopichand in her corner, Saina Nehwal delivers KO

Saina Nehwal became only the eighth woman to reach eight consecutive World Championship quarterfinals. (Source: AP) Saina Nehwal became only the eighth woman to reach eight consecutive World Championship quarterfinals. (Source: AP)

Shivani Naik August 2 Parupalli Kashyap chuckles and calls it one of coach Pullela Gopichand’s Chak De! moments; right down to the ‘seedha shot’ signal to his player. Except, unlike the fictional Kabir Khan who anticipated the shot-taker to go laser straight in the net — not left or right — Gopichand told Saina Nehwal to hit the shuttle bang centre of the court. This was the first World Championship in five years where the national coach was sitting for Nehwal’s matches. The rapport of all those years though could be molten into two magical points which helped Nehwal pull through in the pre-quarterfinals of the Nanjing World Championships on Thursday. The 28-year-old two-time Worlds and Olympic bronze medallist, was leading 21-16, 16-12 against Intanon Ratchanok, a two-time World Champion on show-court. Nehwal had had the better of most exchanges against a sluggish Ratchanok whose dodgy ankle had constricted her game, but her hands still carried remnants of deceptive talent that’s considered best in the world. And so sensing the last-gasp, the Thai had suddenly awoken bringing her top gear to move from 12-16 down to 19-all.

This was a slippery slope for Nehwal — first she got embroiled in a long rally and ended up out of breath. Ratchanok caught her on the forehand corner for four of the next 7 points she scored, clambering to 19-19. This is usually first whiff of matters going all downward in Nehwal’s case — if pushed to a third set, even a sluggish Ratchanok can cause trouble. The resistance needed to be stemmed: Enter coach Kabir Khan, nee Gopichand. He had been watching intently as Nehwal went about setting up her quarterfinal date with Carolina Marin, but was quick to realise the end of Set 2 was a trap Nehwal would struggle to scramble out of. “At 19-all, a lot of things come into play – pressure, tiredness, and if you can’t close out a match, the feeling carries on into third game, and you can lose from there. Ratchanok had won the last 4 points, so Gopi’s input was crucial there,” Kashyap says. The coach would first yell out instructions asking Nehwal to be ready for a sharp return on her forehand where she had been bleeding points. Saina’s deception on-the-ready would catch Ratchanok off guard, 20-19. But a one-point difference is really nothing against Ratchanok, in the middle of her spell of playing all sorts of trick shots. “It was Gopi’s intuition. It’s where the coach matters,” Kashyap says. “We all heard it – it was spot-on. He told her to ‘Hit centre’”

On cruise mode

Nehwal had been on cruise mode till 18-14, and unleashing what is her most confident shot: the straight smash, toying with Ratchanok on the lines, hitting along the flanks with impunity, striking just inside the alleyways. The straight deep smash is Saina’s go-to, it’s a sign of her confidence and fitness given she can send it searing after a 20-25 shot rally.

Ratchanok, a counter-attacker and not very fluid in her movements, had been expecting Nehwal’s returns to travel to the edge of the court till then. Tired or not, her stroke-filled game would’ve troubled Nehwal in the third. Gopichand’s version of “Ya khuda, yeh toh seedha shot legi”, split-second strategy gem, was a rephrased but pithy: ‘Hit it centre of court’. An inspired choice for a snappy retort. “We all can get these intuitions, but it works in Gopi’s case more than most,” Kashyap laughs. “Also, players like Srikanth or me will think it through, and analyse. With Saina — she goes blank in 19-19 situation, so she heard the coach and just followed the instruction without over-thinking it,” he explains. On court, Nehwal would serve a dipper and pounce on the first return to hit a cross-smash bang centre of the court, taking Ratchanok by surprise. 21-19. Winner. Set. Match. The agony of what just happened was written on the Thai woman’s face, as she slapped her forehead in shrugging, disappointed, dismay.

“After 19-all those two points, Gopi Sir played a big role there. The way he told me what to do, and I followed that, and the game turned in my favour,” Nehwal would narrate the end, speaking to the BWF. Nehwal had realised the tide could turn at 18-14. “Somehow she played fearlessly from there and started getting in everything and managed to get to 19-all. After 19-all it was all strategy. till then I retrieved well. In the end, Gopi Sir gave me those very crucial points,” she would say.

While the coach has been working on speeding up her game, sharpening her strokes, honing her movement, his role goes beyond fine-tuning smashes in training. It is these sideline interventions at crucial moments that have turned matches around, Kashyap recalls.

“His input helped Srikanth against Jan O Jorgensen at the Olympics. And his pumping fist and cheering war-cry after one such tip almost scared away Viktor Axelsen at the Denmark Open. Viktor fell apart after that,” Kashyap laughs, adding several instances where the coach has chipped in at crucial moments. Till Nehwal was playing a relaxed game, picking shots, reading Ratchanok, it had been a quiet corner.

At 19-all, hell threatened to break loose in a sing-song, fearless, devil-may-care, Ratchanok fashion. That’s when Gopichand would yell: ‘seedha shot.’

