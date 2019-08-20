BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beat 5-time World Champion Lin Dan to advance to pre-quarters

HS Prannoy on Tuesday began India’s campaign by beating 5-time World Champion Lin Dan 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 to advance to pre-quarters of the BWF World Championships 2019.

Prannoy took his foot off the pedal in the second game but then he came back superbly in the third game. With this win, Prannoy becomes the first Indian to defeat two-times Olympic Champion Lin Dan thrice.

Earlier, Pullela Gopichand had the highest head-to-head record against the stalwart but Prannoy has now surpassed it to make it 3-1 in his favour.

World number 30 Prannoy, who is on a comeback trial after recovering from a stomach problem, fought back in the first round to beat 93rd-ranked Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-11.

Sai Praneeth will be seen in second round action while the Indian doubles pairs, including Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, begin their campaign on Tuesday. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have received a bye in the opening round and will start their campaign on Wednesday.