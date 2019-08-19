BWF World Championships: Sai Praneeth begins India’s campaign with a win

Toggle Menu
Sai Praneeth got off to a strong start to his BWF World Championships 2019 campaign, taking home the first match.

Sai Praneeth got off to a strong start to his BWF World Championships 2019 campaign, taking home the first match after outclassing Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in straight games of 21-17, 21-16 in 40 minutes.

The 2017 Singapore Open champion struggled with control during the initial exchanges but took control of the match to go into the mid-game interval with a four-point lead. Sai used his experience to wrap up the opening game in 18 minutes.

The second game had a more confident start for the Indian shuttler, but gave away points due to unforced-errors. The 16th seed will face either Lee Dong Keun or Daniel Fan in the next round.

In another match, Meghana Jakkampudi-Poorvisha Ram win against Guatemala’s Diana and Nikete by 21-10, 21-18 in women’s doubles.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy will also be in action later today.

