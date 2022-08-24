BWF World Championships Day 3 Live: Indian shuttlers in action

BWF World Championship 2022, Badminton Live Streaming: The Indian shuttlers are in action on Day 3 with Kidambi Srikanth taking on Zhao Junpeng, HS Prannoy locking horns with Kento Momota while Lakshya Sen going up against Luís Enrique Peñalver in singles action.
In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa/N. Sikki Reddy as well as Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly will be in action while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty and M.R. Arjun / Dhruv Kapila will be competing in the men’s doubles.
Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh were properly demolished by Korean third seeds, Lee So Hee - Shin Seung Chan, 21-15, 21-7 earlier in the morning.
Meanwhile, Cordon playing in bleu (chuckle! ☺️) is cooking up a dreamy second set fightback to push a decider. Wins 21-11 in second. Stirs up an upset, whisks up a shock, possibilities are immense 🥘🫕
Badminton's eternal wonder, Kevin Cordon from Guatemala, loves Tokyo. The first Central American to stunningly make the Olympics semis, he could only be stopped by eventual champion, Viktor Axelsen in his Mad Max crazy run at the 2021 Games. He's trying to make life difficult for defending World's champ Loh Kean Yew, though he trails 10-18 in the opener. The Singaporean might pull away, but the shuttler named after Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan, will always take back grand memories from Tokyo
Rather massive for something called "Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium" like the eternally curious Sriram Veera noted, the venue of the World Championships, was in fact built in 1954 to host the World Wrestling Championships.
Should the cameras linger on the roof, look out for noted architect Fumihiko Maki's futuristic east-meets-west blend of a design. It's an example of Maki's belief in his pioneering philosophy of "Oku", which focuses on spatial designs that accentuate inward depth.
It adds to the grandness of the venue. Maki designed NY - World Trade Centre's exquisite Tower 4 in 2013, and at age 93 is now working on the Aga Khan University at King's Cross in London.
It wasn’t the proverbial ‘enjoying the last phase of her career’ sort of smile from Saina Nehwal as she neared her 21-19, 21-9 win. Winning has always been laboured, difficult and just plain hard work.
Badminton isn’t a thing of joy, where smooth movements, physical prowess or talented strokeplay can help her impose herself on the game, and find delight in the opponent’s decimation.
Badminton remains one right jostle for Nehwal, a struggle till the match is won. So when she smiled and stuck her tongue out with relief after a particularly blistering rally against Cheung Ngan Yi, it was a sheepish acknowledgement that the preceding fast exchange had properly shredded her nerves in her World Championship Round 1. [Read Full Article]
Loh Kean Hean, brother of 2021 breakthrough World champion in singles, Loh Kean Yew, lurks in the shadow of the Singaporean sensation. Paris might see the brother come to the party, as his combine alongside Hee Yai Kong Terry, take out the top Malaysian pair, World's bronze winners from last year, Ong-Teo 22-20, 22-20.
Should Indians Dhruv-Arjun get past the Danes today, they'll play the Singaporeans
Those 7 points on the trot from 12-9 to 20-9 with a muscling power game is where Chinese, Malaysian, Indonesian and Japanese pairs end all resistance. Indians go down 21-15, 21-10.
Separately, the trend of Tokyo Gymnasium continues with a tight-ish first set, followed by a rush to victory in a blink by top players in Game 2 from the other side.
It was another European capital city, London, where Jwala and Ashwini kickstarted India's decade-long success streak at the World Championships. Read about their 2011 breakthrough triumph, a year after winning the CWG title in Delhi. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini
Ponnappa recall the time they made badminton doubles history for India
Largely lying in the background with success in other categories receiving more attention, India's women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponappa-Sikki Reddy have worked hard quietly and diligently all these years, though top success is hard to come by. The Indians stay in the hunt till 15-14, 17-15 against top seeded Chinese pairs Quing Chen - Yi Jia in the opening set. It's typically the juncture where top pairings break away to wrap up sets, as Indian doubles pairings struggle to finish. So Chinese pick the opener 21-15. Merits mentioning though that Ashwini Ponappa is one-half of India's first-ever and yet only World Championship medallists in doubles. She won bronze with Jwala Gutta in 2011.
French pair Thom Gicquel - Delphine Delrue beat Taiwanese Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang 10-21, 25-23, 21-16. It's not just the nature of the fightback from being a match point down. The result assumes significance with two years to go for Paris, where you can expect a surge of French doubles pairings in all three categories. Olympic host nations often see increased funding to prop up non-traditional sports, and France has a robust development program on for a few years now, results of which are showing up at all the big tournaments. They join Denmark, England and Spain in what is seen as the European push against Asian dominance with a more physical style of play. Remember Syed Modi Super 300 at start of the year with two Frenchmen making singles finals?
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 3 of The 27th BWF World Championships in badminton in Tokyo.