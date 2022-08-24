The grandness of the venue

Rather massive for something called "Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium" like the eternally curious Sriram Veera noted, the venue of the World Championships, was in fact built in 1954 to host the World Wrestling Championships.

Should the cameras linger on the roof, look out for noted architect Fumihiko Maki's futuristic east-meets-west blend of a design. It's an example of Maki's belief in his pioneering philosophy of "Oku", which focuses on spatial designs that accentuate inward depth.

It adds to the grandness of the venue. Maki designed NY - World Trade Centre's exquisite Tower 4 in 2013, and at age 93 is now working on the Aga Khan University at King's Cross in London.