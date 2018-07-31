Badminton World Championships Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth wins 21-15, 21-16; Saina Nehwal to play later

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth will be in action. (Source: Instagram) Badminton World Championships Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth will be in action. (Source: Instagram)

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be the Indian singles shuttlers in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China. B Sai Praneeth was also scheduled to take court but his otherwise tough encounter against Son Wan Ho has been cancelled after the Korean picked up an injury prior to the tournament. Nehwal takes on Turkey’s Aliye Demibrag in her opening encounter while Srikanth goes head-to-head against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland. In key doubles matches, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa & Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will take court.