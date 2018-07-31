Badminton World Championships Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth wins 21-15, 21-16; Saina Nehwal to play later

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be the Indian singles shuttlers in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China. B Sai Praneeth was also scheduled to take court but his otherwise tough encounter against Son Wan Ho has been cancelled after the Korean picked up an injury prior to the tournament. Nehwal takes on Turkey’s Aliye Demibrag in her opening encounter while Srikanth goes head-to-head against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland. In key doubles matches, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa & Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will take court.
Live Blog
Badminton World Championships Live Score and Updates:
HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma geared up for bigger battles with straight-game victories as India made a resounding start at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing on Monday. World no 11 Prannoy started his campaign in style beating New Zealand’s Abhinav Manota 21-12 21-11, while Sameer dumped France’s Lucas Corvee 21-13 21-10 to progress to the second round. Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who had been in good form at the Commonwealth Games, prevailed 21-9 22-20 over Denmark’s Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen. India’s top mixed doubles duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, ranked 22nd, also made a good start defeating Czech Republic’s Jakub Bitman and Alzbeta Basova 21-17 21-15 to set up a clash with the Indonesian combine of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.
Down a game and 16-19 in the second, Ratchanok Intanon has clawed back to win 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 to beat Denmark's 20-year-old Mia Blichfeldt. The match lasting 58 minutes. The showdown with Saina Nehwal stays alive
In the mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy lost to Hafiz Faizal/Gloria Widjaja 16-21, 4-21 earlier. In men's doubles, Tarun Kona and Saurabh Sharma lose against Chin Chung/Chun Man Tang 20-22, 21-18, 17-21
Kidambi Srikanth with a comfortable winning start at the World Championships in the end. Beats Nhat Nguyen 21-15, 21-16 in 37 minutes. Faced resistance in closing out the match having taken healthy lead in both sets. But gets the job done in the end.
Mia Blichfeldt has a challenge go her way and the second set against Intanon is level at 20-20. The Thailand girl had won four points in a row to bring up game point. Intanon with a smash across and she brings up game point once again at 21-20. Blichfeldt sends it long and it is one all! Intanon fighting still.
Kidambi Srikanth has surged away from 11-10 after the break to win six points in a row and make it 17-10. But since then, Nguyen has won five points in a row himself.
An upset in the making on another court. Fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, and a tricky customer, is on the cusp of losing. She trails Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 16-21, 16-19. Physically she has just jarred her ankle perhaps. Stretching for a drop shot, her foot slipped further than she would have intended and medical personnel out to tend to her ankle. Gets back to the court though.
Staying neck-and-neck in the second game. Srikanth had started by winning the first two points before Nguyen came back with four of his own. Since then, it has been little giveaway. At the break, Srikanth leads 11-9
Kidambi Srikanth reels off last six points in a row to win the opening game 21-15. After the miraculous comeback from Nguyen, Srikanth has held his own and won the opening game
Nguyen has suddenly, out of absolute nowhere, come back to level this match at 14-14. Wait, make that a lead of 15-14 for the Irish player
Kidambi Srikanth has taken a healthy lead in the opening game of the match. He leads 11-5 in a quick fire start over Nguyen
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the Badminton World Championships in Nanjing, China. After wins for HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma on the opening day, the focus shifts towards Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth who are expected to repeat the winning business before things get really tough for the female shuttler. But for now, her focus will be on Aliye Demibrag of Turkey. Srikanth takes on Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.