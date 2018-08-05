PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final Live Score, Badminton World Championships Live Streaming: PV Sindhu goes for gold in Rio Olympics rematch

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live score, Badminton World Championships final Live Streaming: After a hard-fought semifinal against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, the Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu has finally booked a berth to the final of the Badminton World Championships. In the gold-medal contest, Sindhu once again will lock horns with a familar foe – Carolina Marin. The two were involved in the epic encounter at Rio Olympics 2016 final, and now, they will once again face each other on the big stage – the World Championship. Marin humiliated Saina Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 on her way to the final of the competition, and now she will be eager to win the top spot by defeating another Indian shuttler. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu face Carolina Marin in the Badminton World Championship final.
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live score, Badminton World Championships final Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu continued her incredible run of form in the World Championships, earning a second successive final spot after seeing off Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi at the women’s singles semifinals in Bengaluru on Saturday. World number three Sindhu, who had finished runners-up at the Glasgow edition last year after losing to another Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in an epic summit showdown, notched up a superb 21-16 24-22 win over world number two Yamaguchi in a 55-minute hard-fought match. “It was a good match overall. I hope this time it would be a better result then the last time. I have to prepare well for tomorrow, so its not yet over,” Sindhu said after the match.
Carolina Marin is a two-time world champion, winning gold in 2014 and 2015. PV Sindhu has three World Championships medals - two bronze ones from 2013 and 2014, along with a silver last year in Glasgow. She would be eager to win her first gold this year.
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin have met each other 11 times before in which the World No. 3 PV Sindhu has won the encounter 6 times, while Marin has won it 5 times. Their epic Olympic gold medal encounter, though, remain the biggest win the World No. 8 Spaniard picked up against Sindhu.
Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara beat Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota by 19-21 21-19 22-20 to clinch Women's Doubles title.
Carolina Marin has been learning Mandarin these last few months and has been on a charm-offensive in Nanjing this week. PV Sindhu, who won her first World Championship bronze in Guangzhou in 2013, is friends with the Chinese of the past – Wang Yihan and Wang Shixian, even meeting up with them before the World’s. Not that the locals needed wooing, but Marin and Sindhu have been a treat to the discerning Chinese spectators who love their badminton a touch more than they love their winners.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Badminton World Championship final. If this was a movie, we would be heading to an epic finale - a rematch of all ages - something reminiscent of Rocky Balboa vs Ivan Drogo. Sindhu lost the first battle, when the two met at Rio Olympics final, two years ago. Now, she meets Marin again, for another "Gold" opportunity on the biggest stage - Badminton World Championships. This is where dream turns into reality. In the film analogy used earlier, Balboa beats Drogo the second time around. Can Sindhu do the same?