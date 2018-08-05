PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final Live Score, Badminton World Championships Live Streaming: PV Sindhu goes for gold in Rio Olympics rematch

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final, Badminton World Championships 2018 Live: PV Sindhu to face Carolina Marin. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Final, Badminton World Championships 2018 Live: PV Sindhu to face Carolina Marin. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live score, Badminton World Championships final Live Streaming: After a hard-fought semifinal against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, the Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu has finally booked a berth to the final of the Badminton World Championships. In the gold-medal contest, Sindhu once again will lock horns with a familar foe – Carolina Marin. The two were involved in the epic encounter at Rio Olympics 2016 final, and now, they will once again face each other on the big stage – the World Championship. Marin humiliated Saina Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 on her way to the final of the competition, and now she will be eager to win the top spot by defeating another Indian shuttler. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu face Carolina Marin in the Badminton World Championship final.