Badminton World Championships Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live: PV Sindhu looks seal spot in gold medal match

PV Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in straight games to cruise into the semifinals and assure herself of a medal in the World Championships in Nanjing on Friday. Sindhu defeated Okuhara 21-17 21-19 in a 58-minute quarterfinal match to set up a semifinal clash against World No. 2 and another Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday. The World No. 3 Indian produced a dominant display against her World No. 6 rival as she avenged her defeat in the last edition summit clash. In both the games, Okuhara led initially but Sindhu was able to come back to take the honours. (Source: PTI)