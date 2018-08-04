Badminton World Championships Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live: PV Sindhu looks seal spot in gold medal match

Badminton World Championships Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live: PV Sindhu is already assured of a bronze medal at the World Championships – her third – but she won’t be content with just that. As she takes on second seeded Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinal, she will hope to qualify for the final where she would face the winner of He Bingjiao and Carolina Marin. Sindhu had won the silver medal in last World Championships. Catch live score and updates from PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi from World Championships.
PV Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in straight games to cruise into the semifinals and assure herself of a medal in the World Championships in Nanjing on Friday. Sindhu defeated Okuhara 21-17 21-19 in a 58-minute quarterfinal match to set up a semifinal clash against World No. 2 and another Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday. The World No. 3 Indian produced a dominant display against her World No. 6 rival as she avenged her defeat in the last edition summit clash. In both the games, Okuhara led initially but Sindhu was able to come back to take the honours. (Source: PTI)
Carolina Marin wins! Comes from a game down to beat HE Bingjiao 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 in an hour and 9 minutes. To face winner of Sindhu vs Yamaguchi up next
One game all in the women's semifinal. Carolina Marin has levelled matters against HE Bingjiao after losing the opening game 13-21. The Spaniard winning the second 21-16
Matsumoto/Nagahara beat Polii/Rahayu 21-12, 23-21
Fukushima/Hirota beat Tanaka/Yonemoto 21-19, 21-15
Yilyu/Dongping beat Chun Man/Suet 21-6, 21-10
Siwei/Yaqiong beat Nan/Yinhui 19-21, 21-12, 21-10
Shi Yuqi beat Chen Long 21-11, 21-17
Kento Momota beat Daren Liew 21-16, 21-5
Kamura/Sonoda beat Hung Ling/Chi-Lin 21-17, 21-10
How PV Sindhu breached the wall that is Nozomi Okuhara - the woman who had beaten her in the previous final [Read]
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the Badminton World Championships from Nanjng where the lone surviving Indian, once again, is PV Sindhu. She takes on second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan