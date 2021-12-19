BWF World Championships: Heartbreak for Srikanth as Yew clinches gold in final

India's Kidambi Srikanth returns a shot to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew during their Mens badminton singles final match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Kidambi Srikanth had to settle for silver in the BWF World Championships final when he lost to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22 on Sunday.

Srikanth went down 15-21, 20-22 in 43 minutes. Former world number one Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a fine comeback.

The Indian lost the first game in just 16 minutes. Srikanth fought better in the second game but Yew was too good on the day, emerging the winner.

Last rally of 2021. Singapore’s 🇸🇬 Loh Kean Yew is on top of the world 🥇.#BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/xWnQdPV1jS — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 19, 2021

The 24-year-old Yew stunned world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the men’s singles event at the prestigious championship.

Nevertheless, Srikanth still etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals of the championships after his come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen on Saturday.

From left, silver medalist India’s Kidambi Srikanth, gold medalist Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, bronze mefdalist Denmark’s Anders Antonsen and bronze medalist India’s Lakshya Sen pose on the podium of the Mens badminton singles at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) From left, silver medalist India’s Kidambi Srikanth, gold medalist Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, bronze mefdalist Denmark’s Anders Antonsen and bronze medalist India’s Lakshya Sen pose on the podium of the Mens badminton singles at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

In the other matches, second seeded Akane Yamaguchi clinched the title of women’s singles. The 24-year-old Japanese shuttler beat World No.1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei with convincing win in two games, 21-14, 21-11 in 39 minutes at Carolina Marin Stadium. Yamaguchi, currently world No.3, becomes the second Japanese women player winning the BWF World Championships title in the history.

Second seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the mixed doubles title as they beat third-seeded Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in straight game, 21-13, 21-14 in the final match. This title is the second ever one that Thailand players have won in the history, while the first one was made by women’s single player Ratchanok Intanon who grabbed the gold medal in 2013 Guangzhou Edition.

China duo Chen Quing Chen and Jia Yi Fan beat South Korea’s Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan (21-16, 21-17) to win gold medal in Women’s Doubles while Japan’s pair of Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo won the men’s doubles titles.

(With PTI inputs)