BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth assured of maiden medal

Kidambi Srikanth assured himself of his maiden medal as he entered the men’s singles semifinal after a dominant performance but defending champion PV Sindhu lost to familiar foe Tai Tzu Ying in the women’s section of the BWF World Badminton Championships in Huelva, Spain on Friday.

Srikanth, seeded 12th in the showpiece tournament, sent Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands packing with a 21-8 21-7 in a quarterfinal match that lasted just 26 minutes.

The 28-year-old Srikanth, a former world number one, will be the third Indian man to win a medal in the World Championships after the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019).

Sindhu, who lost her quarterfinal match against Tai Tzu, has won five medals in the showpiece while Saina Nehwal has two medals to her name. The women’s doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa had also won a bronze in 2011.

The world number 14 Srikanth was ahead 11-5 at the first game’s change of ends and from 14-8, he took seven straight points to pocket it in a jiffy.

The second game was no different as Srikanth completely outplayed his opponent. From 4-3, it was Srikanth all the way as he zoomed to another seven straight points. From 17-7, Srikanth pocketed another four points on the trot to win the match.