Speedbumps: Wang Zhi Yi for Sindhu, Kunlavut for Sen & Liang-Wang for Satwik-Chirag

The BWF Badminton World Championships returns to India after a 17-year gap, with India’s top names hoping to continue the 12-edition streak of medalling without fail.
Sindhu is in good form after her Singapore triumph; Satwik-Chirag are in Top 5, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty were in finals of All England and Asian Championships respectively. But medaling at World’s depends on the draw.
Here’s an analysis of what India’s top badminton names and medal contenders might be up against at the World Championships:
India’s most consistent pair avoided top ranked Koreans Seo Seung Jae and Kim Won Ho as well as Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. But
potentially, Indonesian Super 1000 finalists Raymond Indra – Nikolaus Joaquin of Indonesia in pre-quarters can hold hidden shocks, Chinese Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang of China in quarters, make it personal with sly smiles and sleight of hands, and Indonesian Fikri-Fajar simply back their flat games and audacious shotmaking against the Indians. Satwik-Chirag know to grit it out through tough phases, and possess a boom game.
Dealt the same possible draw as 2025, Sindhu is expected to get past a sturdier Wang Zhi Yi in pre-quarters and then problem-solve through a determined youngster, Putri Kusuma Wardani. She avoids An Se Young till semis, which means if she runs into her, she has already assured herself of a sixth medal. But Chinese Wang learnt her lessons last year. She’ll be tough to break, hence tough draw even if Sindhu is playing better than she has in last few years. She can hope Beiwen Zhang makes life difficult for Wang.
World No 1 Shi Yuqi is vulnerable first up. Which is good for Ayush. But both will arrive well rested, well prepared. Expect a high quality match. Pressure on the Chinese, one would think who would be sick of Indians who turn up in Round 1 to evict him while he has a crown to defend. The Chinese is legit talented in strokes, and deceptively capable of picking speed even when trailing. But first rounds can be jittery. Ayush has nothing to lose and would fancy playing the Trojan to open up the draw and gallop. Alwi Farhan next, for what it’s worth.
The potential pre-quarterfinal Round of 16 match against Kunlavut Vitidsarn jumps out threateningly. But Sen digs big events. Remember the Paris Olympics? Toughest group but he marched into semis. Kunlavut’s ranking won’t bother him, the familiarity will only help. The Thai is solid but not invincible. Christo Popov or Alex Lanier next will demand good recovery. Once in semis, Sen can deal with Loh Kean Yew / Jojo Christie / Victor Lai. Strangely, all 3 Chinese are in same half. Not Sen’s.
Treesa-Gayatri: Americans Lam-Lee are dangerous. Japanese Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi next. Best time to beat Chinese Jia-Zhang, if the brief is ambition.
Tanisha-Dhruv: Chinese Guo-Chen in Round 3 potentially. Nothing better than home support to get their first win in.
Unnati Hooda: Michelle Li and Japanese success Tomoka Miyazaki in her path. It could’ve been worse, and tougher seeds.