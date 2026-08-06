Speedbumps: Wang Zhi Yi for Sindhu, Kunlavut for Sen & Liang-Wang for Satwik-Chirag

The BWF Badminton World Championships returns to India after a 17-year gap, with India’s top names hoping to continue the 12-edition streak of medalling without fail.

Sindhu is in good form after her Singapore triumph; Satwik-Chirag are in Top 5, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty were in finals of All England and Asian Championships respectively. But medaling at World’s depends on the draw.

Here’s an analysis of what India’s top badminton names and medal contenders might be up against at the World Championships:

Satwik-Chirag, MD, seeded 5th

India’s most consistent pair avoided top ranked Koreans Seo Seung Jae and Kim Won Ho as well as Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. But

potentially, Indonesian Super 1000 finalists Raymond Indra – Nikolaus Joaquin of Indonesia in pre-quarters can hold hidden shocks, Chinese Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang of China in quarters, make it personal with sly smiles and sleight of hands, and Indonesian Fikri-Fajar simply back their flat games and audacious shotmaking against the Indians. Satwik-Chirag know to grit it out through tough phases, and possess a boom game.