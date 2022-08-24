BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beats World No. 2 Kento Momota in the BWF World Championships in straight games on Wednesday. Prannoy utterly dominated Momota, winning against the home contender 21-17, 21-16. Even by his giantkill standards, this one will rank as his best ever. This was Prannoy’s first meeting against Momota in eight encounters.

Prannoy needed 54 minutes to outclass and register his first win over the Japanese superstar.

As a result, Prannoy plays off Lakshya Sen on Thursday for a place in the quarters. Malaysian Lee Zii Jia has the Chinese Zhao to contend with next, but a Lakshya vs Prannoy prequarter, is the beginning of one right headache for any potential opponent. The draw is what it is, but like Prannoy told BWF ahead of the Momota clash, you’ll have to beat the top names to win a World Championship medal. Top quality all India clash that shall be.