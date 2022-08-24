scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beats World No. 2 Kento Momota

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beats World No. 2 Kento Momota in the BWF World Championships in straight games

HS Prannoy, Daren Liew, B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Malaysia OpenHS Prannoy in action. (BWF)

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beats World No. 2 Kento Momota in the BWF World Championships in straight games on Wednesday. Prannoy utterly dominated Momota, winning against the home contender 21-17, 21-16. Even by his giantkill standards, this one will rank as his best ever. This was Prannoy’s first meeting against Momota in eight encounters.

Prannoy needed 54 minutes to outclass and register his first win over the Japanese superstar.

As a result, Prannoy plays off Lakshya Sen on Thursday for a place in the quarters. Malaysian Lee Zii Jia has the Chinese Zhao to contend with next, but a Lakshya vs Prannoy prequarter, is the beginning of one right headache for any potential opponent. The draw is what it is, but like Prannoy told BWF ahead of the Momota clash, you’ll have to beat the top names to win a World Championship medal. Top quality all India clash that shall be.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:20:48 pm
Next Story

Why Meghan Markle felt a ‘negative connotation’ to the word ‘ambitious’ while dating Prince Harry

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Premium
BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years
Tech InDepth

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 24: Latest News