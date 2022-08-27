BWF World Championships Day 6 Live: Satwick-Chirag in doubles action

BWF World Championships 2022 LIVE!

Aaron-Soh are yet to drop a set in this World Championships, and their power game can muscle through opponents' defences to be fair. The awareness that they have lost a bunch of semis, also puts them in a circumspect frame of mind, which can calm them down.

👀 "They are only the third Malaysian pair to secure a medal in both the Olympics and World Championships after Razif-Jalani Sidek and Cheah Soon Kit-Yap Kim Hock." Straits Times writes.

And therein lies the crux of the matter. The Malaysian bashfulness in going for the big titles. There's a long history of faltering, even beyond Lee Chong Wei's storied losses to Lin Dan