BWF World Championships Day 6 Live: Satwick-Chirag in doubles action

BWF World Championship 2022, Badminton Day 6 Live updates: After assuring themselves of a medal, Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty will take on Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik in the Men’s Doubles Semifinals. The Indians defeated world number 2 – Takuro Hoki & Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals and will now have a mountain to climb against the Malaysians on Saturday for a place in Sunday’s final.
In the men’s singles semifinals, Viktor Axelsen is clear favourite for the title after overcoming Anthony Ginting. The Dane will face Chou Tien Chen for a final spot. In the other semi, Thai shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn will play China’s Zhao Jun Peng. In the women’s side of things Yamaguchi Akane overcame Rio 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain on Friday. She’ll face An Se Young for the right to meet either Chen Yu Fei or Tai Tzu Ying in the final.
Follow live updates from BWF World Championships Day 6 below
Malaysian coaching director Rexy Mainaky, has been under the pump, ever since they lost the Thomas Cup quarters in May. His joy rises and falls with how his wards perform at the global events, and he's emotionally tied in with their struggles to make a mark.
The Indians could cause him a bit of grief today, though Aaron-Soh are one of the more dependable pairings in his armour.
Aaron-Soh are yet to drop a set in this World Championships, and their power game can muscle through opponents' defences to be fair. The awareness that they have lost a bunch of semis, also puts them in a circumspect frame of mind, which can calm them down.
👀 "They are only the third Malaysian pair to secure a medal in both the Olympics and World Championships after Razif-Jalani Sidek and Cheah Soon Kit-Yap Kim Hock." Straits Times writes.
And therein lies the crux of the matter. The Malaysian bashfulness in going for the big titles. There's a long history of faltering, even beyond Lee Chong Wei's storied losses to Lin Dan
The Star also solemnly noted 😅
👀 "The Indians are the tallest pair left in the world meet with Satwiksairaj standing at 184cm while his partner is 186cm tall.
Now, the duo, who have created history by becoming the first Indian pair to secure a medal in the world meet, want more."
PV Sindhu's 179 cm frame has been a source of intimidation for several shuttlers over the years, till Tai Tzu Ying started dominating that rivalry.
Now the tall Indian men are quaking a few boots with their hulking, imposing, steep rising jumps and steep falling smashes. Shaking the 0-5 wall of history
From The Star:
👀 WILL Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty serve another heartbreak to the Malaysian camp?
👀 The duo were the key players who turned the tide that saw India beating Malaysia in the quarter-finals of the Thomas Cup Finals and eventually went on to lift their first-ever team title in Bangkok in May.
The carnage of the Thomas Cup in May continues to haunt and intimidate Malaysians
Towering Indians out to pour cold water on Aaron-Wooi Yik’s hot run
Read the header in Malaysian top paper The Star
"We made quality shots in the first game to pressure the Koreans, and we were calm with our approach. "We became more confident after winning the first game and kept the momentum going," Wooi Yik was quoted in Straits times after the semis. Malaysians do lead Indians a staggering, 5-0 in H2H
Daddies in yet another World Championship final, after 23-21, 16-21, 21-12 win over Alfian-Ardianto.
Should Satwik-Chirag make it through the semis (and here's why they fancy their chances), it could be down to beating the Daddies for the gold.
Let's get ahead of ourselves for once, and dream on
🤩🥇
Daddies are on a planet of their own. They only simulate winning by winning more. 18-14 in decider
There's a Women's Doubles between China & Japan after this all-Indonesian MD semis, in case you want to catch a few extra winks of sleep before Satwik-Chirag come on. Or many winks 😅 given previous Chen-Jia and Matsumoto-Nagahara faceoffs. Both sets of women, ranked 1 & 6 in the world, can be relentless at most times.
China pulled off quite a coup at the Tokyo Olympics with two gold - Women's Singles & Mixed Doubs, plus silvers in men's and women's doubles + Chen Long's Singles silver. They spent the pandemic time preps, simulating the entire bus trip - to - standing on the podium routine back home (taking the bus to stadium included), besides aping the design of Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, and also almost blanked Japan out of all podiums save the Mixed bronze.
The Japan - China rivalry is quite fierce in shuttle. So you could alternately not sleep more & catch the Women's Doubs
You'd think with the finishing woes of the Minions (Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Gideon), and imminent fading out of Daddies, Indonesian MD would struggle. But Fikri-Maulana have already won the All England this season & Alfi-Ardi are in Worlds semis. One proper juggernaut this is, something Indians would want to build of their own, starting with Satwik-Chirag
Setiawan-Ahsan were 9-17 down in the second. But at 38 & 34 respectively, they will still give their opponents, 27 & 26, one right scare in the decider. Alfi-Ardi take the second 21-12.
Daddies have taken the first set against Alfian-Ardianto 😅 23-21 in the first Men's Doubles semifinal! Like, they were 20-17 down, against their much younger fellow Indonesian opponents, but they keep on keeping on :)
