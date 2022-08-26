BWF World Championships Day 5 Live updates: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in action

BWF World Championships 2022 Live

The great Daddies Hendra Setiawan - Mohammad Ahsan of Indonesia, might lead the Indians 4-0 in H2H. But all completed matches have been three-setters.

The thing to note, especially from All England experience, is that winning the opening set is no guarantee of Daddie-decimation. They take their time to warm up, and are dangerous in deciders with their wealth of experience and unflappable minds.

They are actually quite fabulous to watch.

But it's Arjun-Dhruv's job to stay thoroughly unimpressed, and not accord the legends too much respect. Bigger Daddy, Setiawan, needs to be moved around, and the slower shuttle mind just help the Indians. Because on faster courts, Indonesians go slam slam bang bang & wrap it up.

The young Indians have come close to beating Daddies twice in last two years. They ll need the win for the medal