BWF World Championships Day 5 Live updates: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in action

BWF World Championship 2022, Badminton Live: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy beat CWG gold medallist Lakshya Sen to enter the quarter-final of Badminton World Championships. Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the World Championship after going down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a hard-fought women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.
These young doubles pairings have been through a lot of flux, in getting partnerships right. In fact, Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun partnered once. The string of foreign coaches - Tan, Flandy and national coach Pullela Gopichand, have had to nurse and cajole sulking teens, often resistant to their partnerships being broken up and creating one right ruckus, before getting the combinations right. This is young men, battling self doubts, peer pressures, staying away from home, needing a lot of convincing before they become pathbreakers and trendsetters and success comes knocking. Building a doubles tradition is hard work 😅 and the coaches often cop mutterings before the pairings settle down.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty like keeping the best for the last. They brought up the rear of Indian success at the India Open to start the year. Last month at Commonwealth Games, their last gold helped India nose ahead of New Zealand in medals tally. Working quietly through the week after getting the job done in Birmingham, the duo would love to tie up some unfinished business of Tokyo from a year ago when they play the World Championships quarterfinals at Tokyo Gymnasium. Read More
India of course has a doubles medal at the World's. But as has been the trend in badminton, the women got there first, in 2011 with Jwala-Ashwini. MD is extremely tough to break through as well. But Indians will push ahead. Interesting nugget: Former coach Flandy Limpele who brought Dhruv and Arjun together, works with Indonesians now. And Tan Kim Her, the Malaysian coach who plotted the Satwik - Chirag combine, put their building blocks together in early days, is with the Japanese team. India has Boe. Mathias Boe. Stirring motivator, never shaken.
There's two Indonesian pairs, one each of English, Japanese, Malaysian and Korean in quarterfinals of Men's Doubles. And two Indians. It's quite a marvellous achievement, but like Genghis Khan famously said - beauty of an action lies in its completion. MD needs a medal to make 2/8 pairs count and for the category to truly take off in India.
Zhao Jun Peng had beaten Prannoy 21-16, 21-15 at Indonesia in June earlier this year. He had however lost out in quarters to Lakshya Sen in the last Worlds edition, denied a medal from matchpoint up, after Sen played three of the most extraordinary points of his career to win 21-15, 15-21, 22-20. Can another Indian deny him a medal yet again when he remains the only Chinese in the draw, with Shi Yuqi ousted by Anthony Ginting. Toughie for Prannoy.
The great Daddies Hendra Setiawan - Mohammad Ahsan of Indonesia, might lead the Indians 4-0 in H2H. But all completed matches have been three-setters.
The thing to note, especially from All England experience, is that winning the opening set is no guarantee of Daddie-decimation. They take their time to warm up, and are dangerous in deciders with their wealth of experience and unflappable minds.
They are actually quite fabulous to watch.
But it's Arjun-Dhruv's job to stay thoroughly unimpressed, and not accord the legends too much respect. Bigger Daddy, Setiawan, needs to be moved around, and the slower shuttle mind just help the Indians. Because on faster courts, Indonesians go slam slam bang bang & wrap it up.
The young Indians have come close to beating Daddies twice in last two years. They ll need the win for the medal
