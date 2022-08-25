BWF World Championships Day 4 Live: Dhruv-Arjun will be in action

BWF World Championships Day 4 Live Score and Updates.

BWF World Championship 2022, Badminton Live Score Streaming: HS Prannoy stunned second seed Kento Momota in straight games to record a sensational win while reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen also sailed into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships here on Wednesday. Unseeded Prannoy rose above expectations to shut the door on crowd favourite and two-time former world champion Momota 21-17 21-16 in a second round tie. On Thursday, it will be Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen which will be the highlight of the day.

Follow BWF Badminton World Championships 2022 Day 4 Live Updates below.