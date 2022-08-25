scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
BWF World Championships Day 4 Live: Dhruv-Arjun will be in action

BWF Badminton World Championships 2022 Live Streaming and Updates : Follow live action of Day 4.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: August 25, 2022 7:26:16 am
BWF World Championships Day 4 Live Score and Updates.

BWF World Championship 2022, Badminton Live Score Streaming: HS Prannoy stunned second seed Kento Momota in straight games to record a sensational win while reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen also sailed into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships here on Wednesday. Unseeded Prannoy rose above expectations to shut the door on crowd favourite and two-time former world champion Momota 21-17 21-16 in a second round tie. On Thursday, it will be Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen which will be the highlight of the day.

Follow BWF Badminton World Championships 2022 Day 4 Live Updates below.

Live Blog

BWF World Championships 2022: Follow live updates of Day 4 below

07:26 (IST)25 Aug 2022
BWF World Championships Day 4 Live: Men's doubles

India's Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will take on Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean.

07:15 (IST)25 Aug 2022
BWF World Championships Day 4 Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 07:14:58 am