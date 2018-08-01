BWF World Championships Live Score, Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth loses second game

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play second round at Badminton World Championship. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play second round at Badminton World Championship.

BWF World Championships Live Score, Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, who clinched four titles last season, will be in action on Wednesday at the BWF World Championships as they take on Fitriani and Pablo Abian in the second round respectively. Fifth seed Srikanth joined compatriots HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth, who received a walkover in the second round. While Praneeth will meet another spaniard, Luís Enrique Penalver, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will face seventh seeded Malaysian pair of Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai.