Wednesday, August 01, 2018
BWF World Championships Live Score, Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth loses second game

BWF World Championships Live Score, Streaming: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will hope for wins to carry forward their campaign in second round as they take the court on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 1, 2018 8:42:11 am
kidambi srikanth, srikanth, pv sindhu, sindhu, badminton world championship, saina nehwal, india at badminton world championship, badminton, sports news, indian express PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will play second round at Badminton World Championship.

BWF World Championships Live Score, Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, who clinched four titles last season, will be in action on Wednesday at the BWF World Championships as they take on Fitriani and Pablo Abian in the second round respectively. Fifth seed Srikanth joined compatriots HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth, who received a walkover in the second round. While Praneeth will meet another spaniard, Luís Enrique Penalver, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will face seventh seeded Malaysian pair of Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai.

Live Blog

BWF World Championships Live Score, Streaming: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action

08:42 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
KIDAMBI SRIKANTH WINS!

An exciting anti-climatic finish as India's Kidambi Srikanth bounces back effectively to win the match 15-21, 21-12. 14-21 to progress to the next round. Exciting badminton between the two which progressed to three games. 

08:41 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
MATCH POINT FOR SRIKANTH!

Pablo Abian hits it wide and now Srikanth has a match point. He leads 20-14.

08:40 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Srikanth takes 5 point lead

A number of unforced errors from Pablo Abian, who looks frustrated, and is now trailing by 5 points. Srikanth has a massive advantage now as he looks to progress to the next round. Srikanth leads 13-18.

08:38 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Three points on the trot for Srikanth!

Srikanth gets a new lease on life with Pablo Adian committing three unforced errors on the trot. He is now trailing as Srikanth picks up two points lead in the match. He leads 15-13.

08:36 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Srikanth Smashes!

Srikanth wins two points in a row. An excellent drop shot followed by a smash to close down the room for Adian. HE has now bright the final game to a level footing. The score is level at 11-11.

08:34 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
SRIKANTH TRAILS AT THE BREAK!

Kidambi Srikanth trails by 11-9 at the break in the final game. Can he bounce back to win the match? This has been a fierce competition between the two shuttlers and no one is willing to give anything. Much to do for Srikanth to get back.

08:30 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Excellent Rally!

What a rally between Pablo Abian and Kidambi Srikanth! Srikanth was forced to dive on his right, and then to his left, but eventually, his resistance ended with another smash by Abian. What a beautiful game. Abian leads 10-7.

08:26 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
WHAT A RALLY!

Spain's Pablo Abian roars in delight as he earned a crucial point to take the lead in the final game. He flicks the shuttle towards Srikanth's left, forcing him to draw wide, and then dropped it towards the right side. No chance for him to get back to the low shot. Abian leads 7-6

08:24 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Kidambi Srikanth leads in the deciding game

Kidambi Srikanth has taken a lead of 6-5 in the final game. But the lead is not too much at themoemnt, and he needs to figure out a way to extend it to win against a fiery Spain opponent. 

08:18 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Kidambi Srikanth loses second game

Kidambi Srikanth has lost the second game 12-21 to Pablo Abian. Can he bounce back in the final game? 

08:18 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game

Kidambi Srikanth has taken a one-game lead with a score of 21-15 in the first game against Pablo Abian.

08:17 (IST) 01 Aug 2018
Badminton World Championship Live

Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Badminton Championship Live. First up it will be Kidambi Srikanth taking on Spain's Pablo Abian. Can Srikanth proceed?

Badminton World Championships Live Badminton World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian. (Source: Instagram)

BWF World Championships Live Score, Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth defeated Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 21-15, 21-16 to set up second round clash against Pablo Abian. He is the highest seed left in his half of the draw after second seed Lee Chong Wei pulled out on the eve of the tournament.

