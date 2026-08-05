Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live: Ceremony to get underway at 2:45 PM IST in New Delhi

Follow live updates of BWF Badminton World Championship draw. (Reuters)
The draw for the BWF World Championships 2026 will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday, setting the stage for the tournament that runs from August 17 to 23 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The drawing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST. With India fielding two entries in all five categories, the host nation has secured seeded representation in four of them, led by Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are seeded fifth in men’s doubles.
While Chinese and South Korean shuttlers dominate the top seedings – Shi Yuqi (men’s singles) and An Se Young (women’s singles) lead the charts – the Indian contingent will look to capitalise on home support as the marquee event has returned to the country after 17 years with the 2009 edition being held in Hyderabad. The final seedings could see adjustments if any seeded players withdraw before the draw.
Scroll down to follow live updates of Badminton World Championships 2026 draw ceremony
Live Updates
Aug 5, 2026 02:35 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
It is obligatory for two Indians in same event to be in opposite halves of the draw at the World's. So, Ayush and Lakshya won't meet before finals.
India's best showings?
2021 - Kidambi Srikanth silver; Lakshya Sen bronze
2017 - PV Sindhu silver; Saina Nehwal bronze.
Aug 5, 2026 02:26 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Pritish Raj pings from venue
Draw ceremony is expected to start by 2:45 pm
Aug 5, 2026 02:22 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Indian Express's Pritish Raj is at the venue and will have you covered. Including the latest updates on the Indonesian withdrawal where XD pair Jafar Hidayatulah and Felisha Pasaribu were withdrawn after an investigation into alleged large-scale match-fixing back in the badminton powerhouse
Aug 5, 2026 02:17 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Now, the Sindhu situation.
Seeded ninth, avoiding An Se-young is crucial. Though nobody can win the World's without beating her.
So let's apply Inversion here.
Sindhu and An Se-young keep clashing on the Tour - it's thrice now in the last year, and China draw had them slated to meet before World No 1, the most dominant player since Sindhu arrived, pulled out last month.
But here's the thing: If the draw HAS TO pit them against each other, and Sindhu fancies a deep run, then might as well at the soonest stage when the Indian isn't exhausted. It's tough as is, but nigh impossible to beat the Korean in latter stages.
PV Sindhu's World Championships medals have never been defined by draws. She is fear-agnostic. So she will come prepared. The quarters, with a medal at stake - that will be a match to watch.
But for her sake, let's hope the draw shuffler software doesn't throw ASY Sindhu-wards.
But if she must, shouldn’t it be early? Worth a ponder.
Draw starts 2.30 pm.
Aug 5, 2026 02:13 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
It's great they are seeded. But thise third sets need to be converted, like should have been converted yesterday. You genuinely want this pair to do well. They've worked hard in stacked fields without returns for too long.
Aug 5, 2026 02:12 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
The Indira Gandhi stadium is a typhoon. It's massive, it's unpredictable. And all the monkey-pigeon-business from India Open means the court conditions go unscrutinised. Side drifts can be controlled, but the only real variable mattering to players are drift conditions.
Treesa-Gayatri unseeded, out of the spotlight, unheralded. But they tend to do well in big halls. Fitness permitting. Avoiding Chinese is key like for all doubles - for the Chinese have always done well in this arena. But adjusting to whimsy, drifty conditions should be one thing the youngsters know.
Aug 5, 2026 02:01 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: PV Sindhu seeded 9th, Satwik-Chirag 5th
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be seeded ninth while 2022 Asian Games champion men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been handed the fifth seeding for the upcoming BWF World Championships scheduled from August 17-23 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.
India has two more seeded entries with former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen seeded 14th in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th. (Read more)
Aug 5, 2026 01:47 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Lakshya Sen.
Underrated. Built for big events. At first glance, Shi Yuqi, Kunlavut, Jojo Christie and Anotnsen, top 4 seeds seem mighty difficult. But then it's Sen. Home event. He literally can take out anyone when fit.
Popov, Chou Tien Chen, Victor Lai and Li Shifeng are 4/8. With medal at stake, one would back Sen to deal with them.
Alex Lanier, Alwi Farhan, Lin Chun Yi are all 9/16 with Sen. Personal hunch -- they are dangerous. Because of power-speed game style. Good they will be scattered across draw.
Come to think of it, the most dangerous player might well be unseeded - Ayush Shetty.
Aug 5, 2026 01:43 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Satwik-Chirag: India's best hopes
All eyes though will be on India's top men's doubles pair - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Operative words - Two bronzes. Healed shoulder. Toughest field of all 5 categories. Koreans to avoid early. Plural Koreans going by names Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won Ho.
Men's doubles is Dazzle in Diversity. The top 4 seeds - Seo-Kim, Indonesian FiFa (Shoibul Fikri & Fajar Alfian) and Chinese Liang Weikeng and Wang Chan. Also - Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik seeded 4th. Toughest battlefields are flat. No vantage advantage. The Top 4 is a flat game-flamboyance murmuration.
Sample 5/8: Satwik-Chirag, Goh-Izuddin, Liu-Chen (there's beef there from last year) and Hoki-Kobayashi.
MD is relentless as the field runs deep through 9/16. Beware Indonesians - Gutama-Isfahani and Indra-Joaquin. Double Olympic champion Wang Chi Lin with new partner Chiu. Lane-Vendy and Astrup-Rasmussen. And the GOT-ish sounding Vestegaard-Lundgaard. Malaysian Man-Tee. Imagine 9 to 16. These are not dangerous floaters. It's an iceberg with a melting hot core.
Pre-quarters onwards - treacherous draws expected.
Like Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag are operating in the toughest era of Men's doubles.
Aug 5, 2026 01:39 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Sindhu is hoping to win her 6th medal. As are 2nd seed Akane Yamaguchi (3 gold, 2 bronze) and 4th seed Chen Yufei (2 silver, 3 bronze).
Poetically, her buddies Ratchanok Intanon, herself and Nozomi Okuhara are seeded 7th, 9, 11.
No specific significance. Just symmetry.
Aug 5, 2026 01:37 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
PV Sindhu seedings when she has won the World's medal?
Irreverent. Hence irrelevant.
2013 bronze - 10th seed.
2014 bronze - 11.
2015 when she cleaed up the Chinese - 11.
2017 silver - 4
2018 silver - 3
2019 GOLD - 5.
Never a top seed. No matter.
Aug 5, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Plenty of chat over PV Sindhu's 9th seeding - for a specific 9-letter reason. An Se-young. She needs to avoid the Korean early, goes the refrain, and 8th seed could have delayed the possibility till Quarters. There's a contrarian view. Scroll up to read it.... to the last post :)
Aug 5, 2026 01:31 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Notables who are unseeded: Ayush Shetty, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand
Anticipated Debut: Unnati Hooda
Aug 5, 2026 01:31 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings
Welcome to the Blog for the Draw ceremony of the Badminton World Championships starting in Delhi from August 17. India has won at least one medal 12 times out of 12 of the last World Championships editions.
So it's sort of a big deal.
Aug 5, 2026 01:26 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Seeded Indians
India enter the draw with two entries in all five categories, with seeded representation in four events. PV Sindhu is seeded ninth in women's singles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are fifth in men's doubles. Lakshya Sen (14th) and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto (15th) are the other Indian seeds.
Aug 5, 2026 01:26 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Hola!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships 2026 draw ceremony from New Delhi.
The drawing of lots will begin shortly at 2:30 PM IST at Le Meridien in New Delhi. This ceremony will decide the opening-round opponents for all qualified players ahead of the tournament, which runs from August 17 to 23 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.
Stay with us for live updates on the draw, India's opponents, and key match-ups as they unfold!
Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu seeded 9th, Satwik-Chirag 5th
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be seeded ninth while 2022 Asian Games champion men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been handed the fifth seeding for the upcoming BWF World Championships scheduled from August 17-23 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. India has two more seeded entries, with former World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen seeded 14th in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto seeded 15th. (READ MORE)