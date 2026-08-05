Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live: Ceremony to get underway at 2:45 PM IST in New Delhi

Aug 5, 2026 02:17 PM IST

Badminton World Championships 2026 Draw Live Updates: Shivani Naik pings

Now, the Sindhu situation.

Seeded ninth, avoiding An Se-young is crucial. Though nobody can win the World's without beating her.

So let's apply Inversion here.

Sindhu and An Se-young keep clashing on the Tour - it's thrice now in the last year, and China draw had them slated to meet before World No 1, the most dominant player since Sindhu arrived, pulled out last month.

But here's the thing: If the draw HAS TO pit them against each other, and Sindhu fancies a deep run, then might as well at the soonest stage when the Indian isn't exhausted. It's tough as is, but nigh impossible to beat the Korean in latter stages.

PV Sindhu's World Championships medals have never been defined by draws. She is fear-agnostic. So she will come prepared. The quarters, with a medal at stake - that will be a match to watch.

But for her sake, let's hope the draw shuffler software doesn't throw ASY Sindhu-wards.

But if she must, shouldn’t it be early? Worth a ponder.

Draw starts 2.30 pm.