BWF World Championships 2019 live streaming: When and where to watch the matches?

BWF World Championships 2019 live streaming: India’s double silver medallist P V Sindhu will look to produce another masterclass when she resumes her quest for an elusive gold at the BWF World Championships beginning in Basel on Monday. Sindhu has been the most consistent performer in the World Championships in the last few years with two back-to-back silver and as many bronze medals but a gold medal has so far eluded her.

Eighth-seeded Saina, who boasts of a silver and bronze medal in the World Championships, will take on the winner of the match between Switzerland’s Sabrina Jaquet and Netherland’s Soraya De Visch Eijbergen in the second round after getting a bye. She is likely to face Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark next. In the men’s singles, former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who had reached the India Open finals in March, will look to put up a good show after recovering from a knee problem which he suffered ahead of the Sudirman Cup.

When will the BWF World championships start?

The BWF World championship will start on Monday, August 19.

Where is the BWF World championships being played?

The BWF World championship will take place in Basel, Switzerland.

What time will the BWF World championships start?

The BWF World championship will start at 12:30 am.

Which channels will broadcast the BWF World championships?

The BWF World championship will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How can I live stream the BWF World championships?

The live streaming of the BWF World championship will be available on Hotstar. You can read the match reports here at IndianExpress.com.