BWF World Championships 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score: Sindhu chases history against Okuhara

BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Match Score Updates: Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be chasing history when she steps in the badminton court on Sunday. She will lock horns with Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of BWF World Championships in Basel, and if she wins, the 24-year-old will be the first Indian to bag a gold medal at World Championships.
Marching towards the summit clash, Sindhu first defeated former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarters and then secured a comfortable straight games victory over All England Champion Chen Yu Fei in the semis. Her opponent Okhuhara, who is currently the World no 4, outlasted former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, 17-21 21-18 21-15 in the other semifinal.
Sindhu is up next
The day of World Championships final has begun. The women's doubles final is underway between Japanese pairs Mayu Matsumito-Wakana Nagahara and Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. Next up is Sindhu's title clash. Stay tuned.
World Championships final LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's final clash in the BWF World Championships final. This is the third consecutive time that Sindhu has made it to the final of the elite competition. The last two times, she fell short of gold. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the final clash here.