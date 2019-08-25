BWF World Championships 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score: Sindhu chases history against Okuhara

BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Match Score Updates: Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be chasing history when she steps in the badminton court on Sunday. She will lock horns with Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of BWF World Championships in Basel, and if she wins, the 24-year-old will be the first Indian to bag a gold medal at World Championships.

Marching towards the summit clash, Sindhu first defeated former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarters and then secured a comfortable straight games victory over All England Champion Chen Yu Fei in the semis. Her opponent Okhuhara, who is currently the World no 4, outlasted former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, 17-21 21-18 21-15 in the other semifinal.