Badminton tournament changes: World Championships and five Super 1000s to be held over 11 days in group and elimination format

From 2027 onwards, the number of TV-produced badminton matches will double from 1,410 to approximately 3,000 across all BWF tournaments. (Reuters Photo)

Double Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen might’ve scored his biggest podium win yet. After repeatedly pointing to the need of the sport’s World Tour needing reforms, it turns out BWF was always in the process of bringing them in – starting with top tournaments spread over 11 days, with two weekends thrown in, to ease playing conditions for players.

Injuries are rife in badminton, and literally decimating entire top fields as competition is carried out week after week, with shuttlers playing five days straight. Not any more – from 2027 onwards atleast.

Badminton World Federation in a release, announced that number of Super 1000 tournaments held across Asia and Europe goes up to 5, and will feature an expanded format – running over two weeks instead of one.