BWF World Championships final 2021 Highlights: Heartbreak for Srikanth as Yew clinches gold

BWF World Championships final 2021: Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score.

BWF World Championships final 2021, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Badminton Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash to notch up the best ever performance by an Indian in the men’s singles here on Sunday. A former world no. 1, Srikanth lost 15-21 20-22 to Malaysia-born opponent in 43 minutes.

The 28-year-old Srikanth thus bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in this edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday. The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.

Sindhu had won the coveted gold in 2019, two silver and two bronze, while Saina claimed the silver at the 2015 Jakarta and a bronze at 2017 Glasgow. It is also the first time that India won two medals in men’s singles at the World Championships.