BWF World Championships final 2021 Highlights: Heartbreak for Srikanth as Yew clinches gold

BWF World Championships final 2021, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Badminton Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash to notch up the best ever performance by an Indian in the men’s singles here on Sunday. A former world no. 1, Srikanth lost 15-21 20-22 to Malaysia-born opponent in 43 minutes.
The 28-year-old Srikanth thus bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in this edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday. The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.
Sindhu had won the coveted gold in 2019, two silver and two bronze, while Saina claimed the silver at the 2015 Jakarta and a bronze at 2017 Glasgow. It is also the first time that India won two medals in men’s singles at the World Championships.
Ooooooofffff. Championship point. And done. Yew wins the big one.
Comeback again. Loh is one point away from the world title. Srikanth needs to win this to stay in the match.
Srikanth continues to control the pace of the match, and a superb cross court smash sees him go up 18-16.
Brilliant rally. Longest of the match and the best. What a cross-net shot. Srikanth leads by 2 ponts. 16-14
Srikanth is right back in it. What a placement. Yew looks a tad nervous now. 14-14.
Sensational jump smash by Srikanth. He gets a point back. It's 11-12 now
What a jump smash again. Game interval and Loh is properly in control.
Two unforced errors by Srikanth. Loh gets all his all the momentum right back.
Srikanth controls yet another rally before an overeager smash goes just too wide. That was a bad miss. But he keeps the rallies going. He then ends one prematurely with a sublime smash down the middle. 5-4.
The first point of the second game goes to Srikanth with a Loh clear going well wide. Loh then smashes one cross court from deep inside his own, before inducing an error from Srikanth at the net. 2-1 he leads. Srikanth gets 2 points back
Yew takes opening game. Great comeback after being 3-9 down. Looks the better player in all departments
Another jump smash. The youngster has shaken off the nerves and is going toe to toe with Srikanth. He leads.
Loh right back in it. What a smash. It's all square.
WHAT A POINT! Both players are comfortable at the net, and after exchanging some outrageous returns, Loh takes the point with a daring diagonal drop. But Srikanth's mastery of the jump smash sees him take an early 11-7 lead into the first water break.
Loh takes an early 3-1 lead but Srikanth disguises a sensational cross court drop to make it 3-2, before Loh sends a clear long to make it all level.
The athletes are on the court. The final begins. Srikanth vs Yew!! Here we go!!!!
Up next is the one we have been waiting for. Srikanth will be facing Loh Kean Yew. Can he go all the way and create history? Let's wait and watch.
Japan's Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo dominated China's He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang to win the men's doubles titles.
India's P V Sindhu has won two silvers, besides two bronze and the coveted gold in 2019, while the women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa had also won a bronze, in 2011. Also, Saina Nehwal has a silver and a bronze to her name in the marquee event.