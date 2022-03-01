BWF bans Russia, Belarus athletes following IOC recommendations

Following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Badminton’s world governing body (BWF) on Tuesday, excluded Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The BWF had already cancelled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus.

In a statement released, the world governing body said they have agreed to strengthen its measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus by suspending athletes and officials representing these countries from participating at any BWF-sanctioned international tournaments until further notice.

Earlier, Badminton’s world governing body (BWF) has cancelled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus on Monday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian national flags must not be displayed and their national anthems not played at any BWF events. No other badminton tournaments will be allocated to Russia or Belarus until further notice.

The governing body said it fully supported the International Olympic Committee urging sports federations to move or cancel sports events planned in Russia or Belarus.



The IOC said the executive board made the decision “in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants” and that the body was acting with a “heavy heart”.

The Russian Olympic Committee categorically disagreed with the IOC, saying the decision “contradicts both the regulatory documents of the IOC and the (Olympic) Charter”.

(With Reuters inputs)