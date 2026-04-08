Badminton to test synthetic shuttles at smaller grade and junior tournaments with sustainability aims

Just last year, the falling popularity of duck meat had coincided with badminton shuttlecock manufacturers struggling for raw material to make shuttles. It had led to a twofold rise in prices of certain shuttle stocks.

A year on, BWF has clearly brought forward its plans to introduce synthetic shuttles that mimic the look and feel of the feather ones.

BWF approved use of synthetic shuttlecocks at selected tournaments. These include synthetics made by VICTOR and YONEX, and will be used at BWF Grade 3 tournaments and Junior International tournaments.

The federation said this initiative was part of BWF’s long‑term approach to “evaluating synthetic feather shuttlecocks for potential use at the elite level.”