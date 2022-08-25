‘Beast’ mode on: After recording back-to-back upsets, Prannoy sets his sights on unheralded Chinese Zhao at Badminton World Championships

The jarring happened at 2-5 in the second set for Lakshya Sen. You could say it changed the course of the match in which Indians HS Prannoy and Sen played such immense-quality badminton that the lament of this being just the pre-quarterfinal deserved a mournful encore. Some eye-popping defensive retrieves – too close to the body and at full-stretch alike – and a quality of attack that the two accomplished Indians defined this last-16 clash, and Prannoy only narrowly got out of this one after his brave shotmaking got fortune’s nod as he won a 75-minute classic 17-21, 21-16, 21-17. But something within the young Sen had snapped at 2-5 and the body language thereafter didn’t reflect a cool, calculated mind.

Banking on in-rally acceleration, like a sudden ambush, Sen had pulled away in the opener at 9-8. He would hop to the net for the explosive kill. He would infuse a sudden blitz in a rally like a spark plug and he would take the first 21-17, even as Prannoy relied on steep body attack. Sen isn’t excellent in swivelling his torso to parry away body smashes, but Prannoy was somehow striking them closer to his feet. Yet, the momentum was with the younger Indian.

Playing from a slightly better side in Set 2, Prannoy turned things around after an opener where it wasn’t all going to plan. Maybe it was the early lead he took, or Sen wanted a reassuring net kill, but his racquet tippled over just slightly in a lean beyond the net line, and it got called a fault in the follow through. The umpire’s call agitated the youngster, and in uncharacteristic fashion, he argued a tad. Thereafter, as Prannoy built on his lead, with a pinpoint attack, and some unbelievable reflex defenses that turned to winners on the line, Sen’s shoulders began to slump.

Mind you, last edition’s bronze medallist was still playing very high quality badminton, even when Prannoy was whipping his cross-courts at bespoke angles to frustrate Sen who actually had the mid game 11-10 lead. But when he ballooned one long with Prannoy unrelenting at the net corners with his movements smooth as skating on ice, Sen knew the 21-16 margin was a turning of the tide.

As smooth as he looked, Prannoy carried a storm in his heart. “The second game was mentally tough,” he would tell The Indian Express later of what wasn’t past demons or history of losses, but in-the-moment worries like the daunting prospect of having to also win the third. “I had to blank out my head of plenty of things. In these slow conditions, you have to win the second and the anxiety keeps building about having to do it all over again in the third game. I had to focus on the moment.”

Pressure in the decider alters game personalities, and the second set resistance pegged the usually combative Sen back. It is tradition that in all-India faceoffs, no coaches sit behind players, and though Sen did well to think through the next many minutes, he couldn’t find that inspiration to shut Prannoy out. One smash went into the net at 11-12, another cross hit sailed just wide, and the gap opened like a shark’s jaws. Very fine margins went against Sen, but Prannoy was going strong at the net and with his smash, assured in his gameplan and relaxed in his rallies.

Physically, this was a very high quality contest, and Prannoy for once was upto the mark – or even a tad better as his improved fitness, aided the smooth defense as rallies got longer and more intense. “Things change drastically in the third with pressure, even if it’s same opponent, same conditions. I was calculative in the risks I took at the net. But I just had the belief I can win it. I was playing well and if I stayed focussed I’d get this,” he said.

Leading 11-8, Prannoy just stepped up the gear and Sen starved of openings, faltered. A backhand push to Sen’s body gave Prannoy match point. And the final point saw Sen sending one long. The duo hugged it out in the end, though Sen was disappointed and looking like he had taken this hard.

Onto the next one

Two big wins against Kento Momota and Sen make for dazzling headlines, but the business end of the tournament for Prannoy starts now. His career might well be defined by how he plays in the next three days than how he scalped two upsets in the last three. “Everyone will root for him because we all want him to go on and get that medal. He’s been there all the time, knocking at the door,” says national coach Pullela Gopichand.

“He showed excellent resilience after dropping the first game,” says former big-smashing Olympian Anup Sridhar, who complimented the man labelled ‘Beast’ for his attack, for matching the smash-whip despite not being as tall. That Prannoy is getting some canny angles on his attack has been apparent all season. But the steep smash is coming from the ace jump, a sign of excellent fitness.

Prannoy needs to beat Chinese Zhao Jun Peng on Friday to ensure a World Championship medal. And hopes are high because Peng’s game style leaves the door open. The young Chinese like the fast paced attacking styles, but Zhao isn’t massively aggressive. There are opening at the net that Prannoy can exploit.

Prannoy’s own attack wears a chiselled look. It’s not blind whacking. “He’s circumspect in strategy. Knows when to go for the kill and his body language doesn’t let on when he’s lost a few points. The earlier self doubts are gone,” Sridhar says. Even in defense, physical fitness has helped him jump out, and then return to centre ready for the next shot. The superior fitness has added another layer of confidence to his mental strength, knowing he will last a match, won’t run out of fuel. “Sorting out his physical issues was a starting point of improving mental strength,” he adds.

It’s why Sridhar is hoping Prannoy gets up feeling fresh, and recovered. Travelling with his strength and conditioning coach and physio, Prannoy, 29, himself will hope he feels upto it for the third straight day against a Chinese eager to make a mark. The giantkiller understands his body much better, and has frankly shed the tag of someone who takes out the big name, then fades away, pushing further and further in tournaments this whole year. Yet, the proof in the pudding is yet to show up.

Prannoy is a serious threat to any opponent at this Worlds, but he will need the whole jigsaw to click into place with physical pieces of the game. With him, it’s not like a matrix barcode that works one day and doesn’t the next. A bunch of things need to tack into place – how the body feels, how his mind is calmed despite expectations as thevlone Indian left, and how far can the fight sustain. It’s a medal Prannoy deserves, but it’ll test him the most against a Chinese whose anonymity and unknown game took out the top Malaysian Lee Zii Jia, and who will have nothing to lose this early in his career.

All this season, Prannoy has believed in impossibilities, like India winning Thomas Cup. It’s the possible looking win against Zhou Jun Peng now that he needs to nail down.