Bansod, Dharmamer clinch singles titles in badminton tournament

Maharashtra’s Malvika Bansod and Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the singles titles at the V V Natu Memorial All India Badminton Tournament on Sunday. The tournament, organised by Pune District and Metropolitan Badminton Association, was played at the Modern Sports Complex.

This year’s National Games runners-up Bansod justified her ranking by beating unseeded Adita Rao with a score of 13-21, 21-17, 22-22. Rao got off to a promising start to win the first game. Bansod got into the rhythm and made a strong comeback in the second round. Her experience and accurate play gave her an edge over Rao. The third and final game was a close match as both the players did not give away points easily.