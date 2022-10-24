scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Bansod, Dharmamer clinch singles titles in badminton tournament

Bansod got into the rhythm and made a strong comeback in the second round. Her experience and accurate play gave her an edge over Rao. The third and final game was a close match as both the players did not give away points easily. 

Maharashtra’s Malvika Bansod and Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the singles titles at the V V Natu Memorial All India Badminton Tournament on Sunday. The tournament, organised by Pune District and Metropolitan Badminton Association, was played at the Modern Sports Complex.

This year’s National Games runners-up Bansod justified her ranking by beating unseeded Adita Rao with a score of 13-21, 21-17, 22-22. Rao got off to a promising start to win the first game. Bansod got into the rhythm and made a strong comeback in the second round. Her experience and accurate play gave her an edge over Rao. The third and final game was a close match as both the players did not give away points easily.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 12:17:02 am
