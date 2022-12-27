Banda tailor’s son is Indian badminton’s big hope, father told him ‘tum bas jaakar khelo’

Arsh Mohammad was born in one of India’s most under-developed regions, Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The municipality of Bundelkhand receives special grants reserved for ‘backward’ regions. His father Ashfaq Ahmed runs a tailoring shop stitching bespoke suits called ‘New Fashion tailors’. Arsh, who won silver at the recent Asian U17 badminton championships, recalls how the father nursed his passion for badminton, and eventually packed off his son to train in the sport.

Amidst the unchanging, perpetual ambient sound of the ticking of the sewing machine needle, the whirring of the pulley wheel and the monotonous tapping of the foot pedal, Ashfaq’s cherished distraction was badminton – for fitness and recreation. Beautifully cut, crisply ironed three-piece suits would line the shelves, even as the young Arsh took a liking for the fast pace and hand-speed of doubles shuttle.

An U13 title at Tezpur in Assam, and stagnant singles results, would help him make up his mind about choosing doubles. “Interest in singles dipped, and my coach Anwar Ali in Banda and my father wholeheartedly supported my decision even before I turned 15 to play doubles,” he recalls. It was a strictly middle class household, though Ashfaq never deprived his son of anything. “He ensured I never felt the pinch. He’d say – tum bas jaakar khelo. I’ll handle everything.”

His coach though not equipped to guide him in the doubles game, didn’t force him to cling onto a singles career, and Arsh would soon find himself at the Gopichand Academy in Noida, focussed on doubles. His ability to learn quickly and soak up the doubles attitude, would fetch him summons to the Hyderabad main centre. A bunch of good results with Sanskar (who is keener on singles), would get him into the Asian U17 India team, and a good run in Thailand would leave the pair with a silver.

Arsh is one of the bustling band of doubles specialists keen on pushing through in the men’s doubles event, buoyed by achievements of India’s highest ranked shuttlers currently – World No 5 Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. “In fact Chirag is my idol for his defense and consistency. I also love Hendra Setiawan, he’s so calm and composed. Hadbadi ni hoti (There’s no rushing in his game).”

Arsh’s father Ashfaq Ahmed runs a tailoring shop stitching bespoke suits called ‘New Fashion tailors’. (Express Photo) Arsh’s father Ashfaq Ahmed runs a tailoring shop stitching bespoke suits called ‘New Fashion tailors’. (Express Photo)

In a year that India scored a sensational upset of the prevalent shuttle hierarchy by winning the Thomas Cup, the grandest of them all, the doubles pairings are deservedly the biggest headlining act. Not only did Satwik-Chirag pick a World’s, CWG and Super Series titles in India and France, they have also convinced younger pairings that absolute elite success at the topmost level is possible.

“In the 2016 Rio Olympics, we were happy that Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Atri simply qualified. In 2021 at Tokyo, we were talking about expecting a medal from Satwik-Chirag! We won the Thomas Cup because of our medals,” says India’s junior doubles coach Arun Vishnu. “They are doing for doubles what Saina did for singles,” he stresses of a mindset upgrade.

Advertisement

Given how skewed India was towards singles – the Prakash Padukone – Gopichand All England titles, and later Saina, Sindhu and Srikanth, and now Lakshya Sen being the centrifugal forces – 2022 has been a breakthrough year for doubles pairings. Sure, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponnappa and V Diju cracked the Top 10 and had a bunch of achievements. But a true renaissance in doubles where it’s not just names, but an entire pack of contenders, is only gathering storm now.

India has 10 pairings in Top 100 of Men’s doubles right now, and are looking at 5 in Top 50 soon. Satwik-Chirag are at No 5, Arjun MR- Dhruv Kapila at No 24, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Panjala at No 35, Ishan Bhatnagar-Sai Prateek at No 44, and PS Ravikrishna-Sankar Prasad Udaykumar, who lost to a Malaysian pair in three sets at Orissa Open Super 100, at No 54. All under 25.

“The big difference from earlier is it is easy to convince them before they turn 15 that they should focus on doubles,” Arun Vishnu says. It used to be the toughest ‘chat with parents’ that coaches dreaded: telling them their kid might not make it in singles. And it earned the coaches plenty of resentment and hatred.

Advertisement

“I remember Ishan’s father was so worried when we asked him to shift. But now he’s so happy ever since Ishan started winning, and messages saying thank you. The mindset is changing.”

For years, Gopichand copped criticism for ignoring doubles. However in truth it used to be very difficult to convince players, parents and their childhood coaches that doubles was a more suitable option. “Now prize money is equal. And doubles players, Chirag, Satwik, Sikki, Arjun all got good jobs after doubles performances. Plus like Saina, now kids look at Satwik-Chirag and say if they could break through, we can too.”

Krishna Prasad Garaga’s father played badminton at All India inter University and always dreamt of his son representing India. “He was also a cricket selector and asked me to choose between two sports. I picked badminton, but at U13, I’d make finals in doubles and lose in quarters in singles. Then Gopi sir took the decision and I stopped singles in U15, it was the best decision,” says the shuttler, part of India’s No 3 pairing. They made the Syed Modi finals and won Thomas Cup, and are aware it’s only the beginning.

There’s a doubles pool identified for 20-30 pairings, and juniors train with seniors. Training has gotten specialised and separate even for mixed doubles and regular doubles, given they are fairly different styles and tactics. “Earlier team ratios were 4 singles players and 1 doubles pair. Now it tends to be 3 doubles pairs and 2 singles because doubles gets you team wins. Training happens in small focussed batches with individual attention. There’s 4-5 coaches for doubles and 2-3 dedicated physios,” Arun Vishnu says.

Tournament exposure and funding towards doubles has increased manifold. Though it’s the confidence rubbing off on the second string that’s dizzying to watch – Dhruv-Arjun believing they can run the top names close, and Krishna-Vishnu in close pursuit in only their first full season playing together.

Advertisement

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are soaking up the lessons that can only come from losing close matches against top pairings, though they have tasted what success feels like at All England and CWG and can only get better in the new year. Mixed doubles might yet throw up the biggest surprise in Paris qualification year.

It helps too that Satwik-Chirag are so approachable and accessible to their juniors, and gladly dispense advice. None of the halo and egos of singles, to the extent that the World No 5s carry no airs about their many significant pioneering achievements.

Advertisement

Then there’s Mathias Boe and his magnificent exasperated impatience with doubles pairings. Keeping his annoyance just on the brink, he literally goads Indian combinations to play better. “Boe is never satisfied with runners-up. But because our mistakes affect him so much, players feel like they should play better for him.” The occasional pat on the back and smile, are then precious takeaways when they play well.

Swapping and shuffling pairings used to cause plenty of heartburn and tantrums earlier. But players now buy into the coach’s vision just like singles players slowly admitted that fitness had to be the bedrock of their survival in international badminton.

Advertisement

Krishna Prasad in his early 20s can already notice the attitude upgrades amongst juniors stepping out of their teens like Ishan Bhatnagar-Sai Prateek. “They are more disciplined but open minded, not fixed to one plan of just attack. Everyone can adapt to the defensive style needed on the international circuit. When your defense is strong, and you know you also have an attack you can bring out anytime, then that’s a psychological advantage,” he says. Indian doubles has just signalled they mean business, and their business is to trouble opponents who have until now looked down on Indians in paired events.