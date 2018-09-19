Badminton Association of India distributes 1.6 crore to state association

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has distributed cash incentive of Rs 1.6 crores. (Source: BAI Twitter) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has distributed cash incentive of Rs 1.6 crores. (Source: BAI Twitter)

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has distributed cash incentive of Rs 1.6 crores to the member state associations for development of the sport across the country.

The decision was taken on Monday during the Executive Council (EC) meeting, presided over by BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The cash incentives will be distributed among the 32 state associations with each receiving a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the development and promotion of the sport in the grassroots level.

“This financial assistance to state associations is the beginning of our vision of making all states self-sustaining in the longer run. It will help them promote and develop badminton in their region more assiduously,” Sarma said.

India have become a major force in world badminton with P V Sindhu emerging as the face with silver medals in all the major events, including 2016 Rio Olympics, World Championship (2017 and 2018), Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

BAI Secretary General, Ajay K Singhania, said: “Four regional academies and a Centre of Excellence are also in the offing to change the way badminton is perceived in the country.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App