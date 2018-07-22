BAI announces Rs 10 lakh cash reward for Lakshya Sen

The 16-year-old from Uttarakhand took just 46 minutes to beat top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsaran of Thailand 21-19, 21-18 in the final to win his maiden gold in the prestigious tournament. (Source: File Photo) The 16-year-old from Uttarakhand took just 46 minutes to beat top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsaran of Thailand 21-19, 21-18 in the final to win his maiden gold in the prestigious tournament. (Source: File Photo)

Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for young shuttler Lakshya Sen, who became only the third Indian to win a gold medal at the Asia Junior Championship in Jakarta.

The 16-year-old from Uttarakhand took just 46 minutes to beat top-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsaran of Thailand 21-19, 21-18 in the final to win his maiden gold in the prestigious tournament. He had won a bronze in the last edition.

An elated BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Lakshya’s historic feat, saying: “Lakshya has done the country proud. We have been investing on youngsters and we are happy seeing the dividends.”

Ajay K. Singhania, BAI General Secretary, also congratulated the shuttler’s efforts. “It was a great occasion for all of BAI family and officials to celebrate. Winning a medal in Asia is always good, but winning gold is even better. We are really proud of the teenager,” said Singhania.

