scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

BAI announces 5 lakhs cash rewards for Sankar Muthusamy, Satwik Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty

Satwik and Chirag have had a dream run this year, claiming the India Open title, followed by the historic Thomas Cup and Commonwealth Games victory and winning a bronze medal at the World Championships.

Badminton Association of India announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for Sankar Muthusamy and the men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (BAI Media)

Badminton Association of India on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for Sankar Muthusamy and the men’s doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their commendable performances at the World Junior Championships and French Open respectively.

Former junior world number 1, Sankar on Sunday became only the second Indian male shuttler to claim a silver medal at the World Junior Championships after going down in the summit clash against Chinese Taipei’s Kuo kuan Lin in Spain.

Satwik and Chirag, on the other hand, claimed the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the finals at Paris. “This is a great moment of pride for all of us to see both our junior as well as senior shuttlers ensuring podium finishes defeating top class players and becoming the flag bearers of pride and glory,” said BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma in a release.

En route to their title run at Paris, Satwik and Chirag had become the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750 tournament. The two had also defeated the World Number 1 pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarter-final.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Sankar became the ninth Indian shuttler to bag a medal at the premier junior championships.
“The boys in the past one week have played some fearless badminton and we are really glad to see India finishing among the top countries at such global events. This will also be a huge inspiration for the younger generations,” said BAI Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...

Satwik and Chirag have had a dream run this year, claiming the India Open title, followed by the historic Thomas Cup and Commonwealth Games victory and winning a bronze medal at the World Championships.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 06:09:22 pm
Next Story

Morbi collapse: SRFDCL to limit number of visitors on Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 31: Latest News