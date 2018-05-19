Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Badminton World Federation decides against introduction of new scoring method

Badminton World Federation decides against introduction of new scoring method

BWF has decided against using the new scoring method after several players and associations cited concerns over the proposed changes during the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 19, 2018 10:57:05 pm
Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal Live, Live Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal Badminton, All England, All England Championship, All England Open Badminton Championship, Carolina Marin, Nehwal vs Marin, Marin vs Nehwal, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Carolina Marin vs Saina Nehwal, Sports Badminton, Sports news, Badminton News, Live Badminton BWF was inclined to use a system that was in favour of quicker matches but the proposal was dismissed during the AGM. (Source: File)
The Badminton World Federation has decided against using the new scoring system after several players and associations cited concerns over the proposed changes during the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday. Earlier, the BWF was inclined to use a system that was in favour of quicker matches but the proposal was dismissed during the AGM- attended by 189 member associations, a day before the Thomas and Uber Cup. In a statement released on social media, the BWF wrote, “Badminton will continue to be played under the 3×21 scoring system.”

Accepting the decision, BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said, “Our membership has spoken and we respect its decision to retain three games to 21 points, though clearly our proposal resonated with a significant section of our membership.”

Supporting the decision world number one Viktor Axelsen said that the new rules could disrupt the physically grueling aspect of competition and make it less interesting to watch.

“I’m afraid we won’t see that as much if we play to 11 points even though it’s five sets. Also I know that some of the matches might be sort of boring to watch if there is too big of a difference in the level of players. I think that 21 points it’s fine, I don’t think it’s a problem,” the men’s world champion added. “So I’d rather continue with how things are.”

