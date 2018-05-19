Badminton World Federation decides against introduction of new scoring method

BWF was inclined to use a system that was in favour of quicker matches but the proposal was dismissed during the AGM. (Source: File) BWF was inclined to use a system that was in favour of quicker matches but the proposal was dismissed during the AGM. (Source: File)

The Badminton World Federation has decided against using the new scoring system after several players and associations cited concerns over the proposed changes during the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday. Earlier, the BWF was inclined to use a system that was in favour of quicker matches but the proposal was dismissed during the AGM- attended by 189 member associations, a day before the Thomas and Uber Cup. In a statement released on social media, the BWF wrote, “Badminton will continue to be played under the 3×21 scoring system.”

Accepting the decision, BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said, “Our membership has spoken and we respect its decision to retain three games to 21 points, though clearly our proposal resonated with a significant section of our membership.”

Supporting the decision world number one Viktor Axelsen said that the new rules could disrupt the physically grueling aspect of competition and make it less interesting to watch.

“I’m afraid we won’t see that as much if we play to 11 points even though it’s five sets. Also I know that some of the matches might be sort of boring to watch if there is too big of a difference in the level of players. I think that 21 points it’s fine, I don’t think it’s a problem,” the men’s world champion added. “So I’d rather continue with how things are.”

