Chance for Tanvi, Srikanth at badminton World Championships after withdrawals

The withdrawals could pave the way for a possible entry for fifth reserve Tanvi Sharma and third reserve Kidambi Srikanth to enter the singles draws. (File Photo)

A spurt of withdrawals at the Delhi Badminton World Championships are expected to be announced on Sunday, paving the way possibly for fifth reserve Tanvi Sharma and third reserve Kidambi Srikanth to enter the singles draws for the event starting Monday.

Mixed doubles pairing sith Surya and Amrutha P could also find themselves in the draw with multiple withdrawals expected to be announced.

The draws could also undergo a few changes in case of withdrawals by seeded players.

Japanese men’s doubles pair of Takuro Hoki and Kobayashi are certain to have withdrawn after confirmation from the Japanese federation. A Taiwanese pair’s withdrawal led to the invitations going out to Amruta-Surya.