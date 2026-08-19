Badminton World Championships: Satwik-Chirag receives bye into second round

Home favourite and one of India’s top medal prospects Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty received a walkover into the second round of the Badminton World Championships.
Seeded fifth in the men’s doubles category, Satwik-Chirag were slated to play Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle of Scotland after receiving bye in the first round.
However, Dunn, who also plays in mixed doubles, had an issue with his back while playing with Julie Macpherson against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.
The duo retired during the first game with the score being 8-18.
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The Indian fans will have to wait as the Indian duo will be in action tomorrow in the round of 16.
Satwik-Chirag are returning after a long injury layoff and is considered one of the top medal prospects for India.
“Playing in front of the home fans is a privilege and I think we are lucky to play in front of our home fans who will back us,” Chirag had said during the pre tournament media briefing.
Indian mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto won their round of 32 clash against Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi of Macau.
The 15th-seeded Indian pair won 21-11, 21-11.
“It was a good first round win for us. We have been benefitted by presence of coach Tan Kim Her. His insights have been valuable for us,” Dhruv said.
The Indian duo will face sixth-seed Chinese pair of Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.
“We have played the pair before. They are a good pair but we will also give our best. The crowd is also to cheer for us,” said Dhruv.
Unnati Hooda, Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Hariharan Amasukaran-Arjun MR are the Indian shuttlers in action later in the day.