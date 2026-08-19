Badminton World Championships: Satwik-Chirag receives bye into second round

Satwik-Chirag are returning after a long injury layoff and is considered one of the top medal prospects for India. (Badminton Photo)

Home favourite and one of India’s top medal prospects Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty received a walkover into the second round of the Badminton World Championships.

Seeded fifth in the men’s doubles category, Satwik-Chirag were slated to play Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle of Scotland after receiving bye in the first round.

However, Dunn, who also plays in mixed doubles, had an issue with his back while playing with Julie Macpherson against Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.

The duo retired during the first game with the score being 8-18.

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