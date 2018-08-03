Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth play quarterfinals
Live now

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth play quarterfinals

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth will be playing their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 3, 2018 9:57:26 am
Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal India, Saina Nehwal win, World Championship, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal plays Carolina Marin in quarters. (Source: File Photo)

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth will be playing their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday. Saina, who had clinched a silver and a bronze at the 2015 and 2017 editions, set up a meeting with Olympic champion and two-time world champion, Carolina Marin of Spain. Third-seeded Sindhu will be playing a familiar rival in eight seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. B Sai Praneeth will take on sixth seed Kento Momoto. Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are also a step away from a medal after pulling off a stunning 20-22 21-14 21-6 victory over the Malaysian world no.7 combination of Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai.

Live Blog

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu play quarters

09:57 (IST) 03 Aug 2018
Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa take court

Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa take the court as they face China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang in the mixed doubles. Huge opportunity for the Indian duo to reach the semifinals and gain a mental advantage over the China duo before the start of the Asian Games next month.

09:35 (IST) 03 Aug 2018
Bamdinton World Championship Live

Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Badminton World Championships. Here are the big matches for today in the quarterfinals:

1. Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin

2. Kento Momota vs B Sai Praneeth

3. Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa

4. Nozomi Okuhara vs PV Sindhu

Saina Nehwal Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal plays quarters. (Source: AP)

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal on Thursday became the first woman to reach the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships for eight consecutive times. She sailed into the women’s singles quarterfinals after defeating 2013 champion Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-16 21-19.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd