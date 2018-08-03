Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth play quarterfinals

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth will be playing their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday. Saina, who had clinched a silver and a bronze at the 2015 and 2017 editions, set up a meeting with Olympic champion and two-time world champion, Carolina Marin of Spain. Third-seeded Sindhu will be playing a familiar rival in eight seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. B Sai Praneeth will take on sixth seed Kento Momoto. Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are also a step away from a medal after pulling off a stunning 20-22 21-14 21-6 victory over the Malaysian world no.7 combination of Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai.
Live Blog
Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu play quarters
Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal on Thursday became the first woman to reach the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships for eight consecutive times. She sailed into the women’s singles quarterfinals after defeating 2013 champion Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-16 21-19.
Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa take the court as they face China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang in the mixed doubles. Huge opportunity for the Indian duo to reach the semifinals and gain a mental advantage over the China duo before the start of the Asian Games next month.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Badminton World Championships. Here are the big matches for today in the quarterfinals:
1. Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin
2. Kento Momota vs B Sai Praneeth
3. Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa
4. Nozomi Okuhara vs PV Sindhu