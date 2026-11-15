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Are badminton winds moving west?

A men's singles world champion from France and a Youth Olympics gold medallist from UAE - are the Westerlies blowing through shuttle, making the imminent move from the Far East?

France's Alex Lanier won at Delhi World's and UAE's Riyan Malhan clinched the Youth Olympics singles gold medal. (AP Photo/Instagram)France's Alex Lanier won at Delhi World's and UAE's Riyan Malhan clinched the Youth Olympics singles gold medal. (AP Photo/Instagram)
AI Narration
Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readNov 15, 2026 10:10 AM IST First published on: Nov 15, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST

Youth Olympics finalist Tanvi Patri’s father, Rabinarayan, recalled the exact trigger that enraged his 15-year-old daughter at the Junior World Championships where, after falling ill, she lost early. One of the coaches – in a flippant fit of anger obviously – happened to tell the Indian juniors team that they ought to be ashamed that they lost to UAE. The gulf state celebrated wildly. But he clearly wasn’t clued in to the changing winds. Or sands, if you will.

Not only did the UAE team beat the Indian juniors, their men’s singles lead Riyan Malhan went on to win the Youth Olympics inside a month of that unwise scolding dished out to Indians.

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Shivani Naik, The Indian Express
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More

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