Badminton scheduling shambles at Asian Games: First complaining voices out – from China

The turnaround times for doubles have also been punishing, but singles, especially the 4 teams playing the Team Event that got over on Thursday, have suffered the most from lack of recovery. (AP Photo)

No country has been spared by the schedule for singles in Round of 32 and 16, played on same day and Quarters within 12 hours, in some cases like PV Sindhu and Jonatan Christie. The schedule also ensured that both Chinese Men’s singles shuttlers were out before Quarters. The first voices of protest have come from the Chinese.

Women’s doubles World No 1 Tan Ning told Chinese media in mixed zone, “I feel the schedule is unfair. We went to make official complaint but the chief referee didnt do anything about it. But when the Japan team complained, they actually changed the time schedule.”