Badminton rings in 15×3 scoring system; voted in by 198-43 majority

The Badminton World Federation voted in the 15×3 scoring system with an overwhelming 198-43 margin at its annual AGM in Horsens, Denmark on Saturday. The 21×3 format, in existence since 2006, coincided with the peak years of Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei, as well as the golden generation of women’s singles and men’s doubles. Broadcasters considerations and player fatigue and injuries have been attributed as reasons to shorten the game.
In the new format slated to rung in from January 4, 2027 the mid-set break of 60 seconds will occur at the 8th point instead of at 11th. The end of the set break will be of 120 seconds. A two-point difference is necessary once a player reaches 15, but the point ceiling will be at 21-20 now, instead of 30-29 earlier.
The BWF was determined to shorten matches instead of reducing number of tournaments, with many years of legitimate complaints from players on how punishing the schedule got for them. Matches had been increasingly prolonging in the 45 minute to 100 minute range, and it is learnt that broadcasters wanted to wrap up all five segments – men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed, inside 3 hours.
BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the decision was crucial for a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long‑term future of players.
“The 3×15 scoring system is intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations, and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery. By bringing high‑pressure moments earlier and creating tighter scores and more dramatic finishes, the format aims to keep fans engaged from the first rally to the last.”
She stressed she was aware of concerns, but insisted the essence of badminton would remain unchanged. “We know that change can raise concern, especially in a sport with such strong traditions. But this decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain. What this change does is strengthen the sport by protecting what makes badminton special, and ensuring the world’s best players can continue to compete, inspire, and connect with fans globally for longer.”
It bears remembering that the format was changed to 21×3 with an aim of reducing match durations. But players had adapted and contrived to play longer rallies eventually – something that could happen with 15×3 too.
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However as things stand, shuttlers will need to fire from the first point, and any lapse of focus will get severely punished with little margin of error. Slow starters will find it particularly tough, and the post-break race to the finish will be a scrunched 7 points dash rather than a 10 point trot – where momentums could shift.
“A player has to be on his toes from the first point. It will be difficult to catch up once a player takes the lead. It’s go from the first point,” Korean legend Park Joo bong told Malaysia’s The Star.
India’s national coach Pullela Gopichand had earlier told The Indian Express that player injuries were mounting badly, and the 15×3 even if kills the essence of endurance of badminton, was inevitable. A more harebrained 11×5 idea was mercifully shot down, he said, losing in 2021 by 1 vote.
Coach Vimal Kumar has been livid about the proposed changes and said, “The reason why tennis and football stay popular is because they don’t keep changing their scoring systems on whims. The core of a sport can’t keep changing. There are other more urgent changes required, not the scoring.” His feedback to the BWF had received no response, and the 198-43 margin led him to believe that the traditional powerhouses had in fact voted in favour of it.
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Badminton is particularly vulnerable right now with the retirement of big names like Viktor Axelsen and Carolina Marin and absence of a strong voice amongst the players, who could have opposed the change. A new generation is slotting into the Top 10s, and the time was ripe to usher in this TV friendly format, while players battled stressed knees and backs, and would see this as a respite.
Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball.
Professional Profile
Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express.
Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics.
Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium.
Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond:
Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style.
PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps.
The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals.
Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas.
Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes.
Notable Recent Articles
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025)
The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025)
Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025)
Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025)
Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025)
Other Sports Interests
Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts.
You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More