Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to Malaysian Open quarterfinals

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy recorded contrasting wins en route to the Malaysian Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

While Sindhu came back from a game down to beat Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14, Prannoy decimated World No 4 Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 21-7 in 35 mins.

The duo, leading India’s charge in the World Tour Super 750 event will face tough opponents in their respective last-8 encounters on Friday, with Prannoy scheduled to meet Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Sindhu facing her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying for a place in the semifinals.

Opening Round of 16 match sees Phittayaporn Chaiwan 🇹🇭 go toe to toe with Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳.#BWFWorldTour #MalaysiaOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/0VYLM2jLNB — BWF (@bwfmedia) June 30, 2022

Former world champion Sindhu, who has defeated another Thai player, world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong on Wednesday, started slowly against Chaiwan, who used her deceptions well to surprise Sindhu.

𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 🎶 Well done @PRANNOYHSPRI 🔝🔥💪#MalaysiaOpen2022#MalaysiaOpenSuper750#IndiaontheRise#Badminton https://t.co/dIAvjewh9W — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 30, 2022

However, she adapted quickly and took a more attacking approach to ensure her 21-year-old opponent, who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok, did not create an upset.

Sindhu, Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap are the only Indians left in the singles draw of the tournament, with Kashyap scheduled to face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn later on Thursday.