Thursday, June 30, 2022
Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to Malaysian Open quarterfinals

By: Express News Service |
Updated: June 30, 2022 10:13:15 am
PV Sindhu Sindhu came back from a game down to beat Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy recorded contrasting wins en route to the Malaysian Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

While Sindhu came back from a game down to beat Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14, Prannoy decimated World No 4 Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 21-7 in 35 mins.

The duo, leading India’s charge in the World Tour Super 750 event will face tough opponents in their respective last-8 encounters on Friday, with Prannoy scheduled to meet Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Sindhu facing her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying for a place in the semifinals.

Former world champion Sindhu, who has defeated another Thai player, world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong on Wednesday, started slowly against Chaiwan, who used her deceptions well to surprise Sindhu.

However, she adapted quickly and took a more attacking approach to ensure her 21-year-old opponent, who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok, did not create an upset.

Sindhu, Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap are the only Indians left in the singles draw of the tournament, with Kashyap scheduled to face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn later on Thursday.

