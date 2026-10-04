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Badminton’s men’s singles is stuck in Groundhog Day, and attackers are the way out

Slow courts, punishing schedules and relentless defence have made the top players interchangeable. Yoo Tae-bin and the Indonesians offer hope

(From left) Men's singles medalists at the Asian Games, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew (silver), Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn (gold), Indonesia's Alwi Farhan and South Korea's Yoo Tae-Bin, (bronze winners). (AP Photo)(From left) Men's singles medalists at the Asian Games, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew (silver), Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn (gold), Indonesia's Alwi Farhan and South Korea's Yoo Tae-Bin, (bronze winners). (AP Photo)
Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiOct 4, 2026 09:00 AM IST First published on: Oct 4, 2026 at 09:00 AM IST

It is not their fault they are boring, they’ve never watched themselves play.

The current men’s singles lacks the dashing fervour of a slam-bang attacking player. Like Viktor Axelsen could morph into, at the sight of a lift. Or like Lee Zii Jia unleashed, when he wasn’t required to pay debt to legacy-creation, with its herculean demands.

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Shivani Naik, The Indian Express
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More

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