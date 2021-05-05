Badminton great Prakash Padukone recovering, could be discharged soon

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone – who tested positive for coronavirus – is on the mend, according to the doctor in charge of his recovery in Bengaluru. “He is stable and was given the required medical treatment after being admitted. He is definitely safe and fine now,” said Dr Nishanth Hiremath S, Senior Consultant and Chief Nodal Officer Covid-19, Department of Emergency Medicine, South India Medical Commission for FMSCI.

The 65-year-old former World No. 1 and All England champion had shown Covid symptoms and tested positive 11 days ago. He was in home quarantine for eight days thereafter. On Saturday, he was admitted after feeling discomfort. “He’s much better now than when he was brought in,” Dr Hiremath S said.

Padukone’s family, including his wife and two daughters, had also tested positive and were isolating at home.

The doctor overseeing his treatment didn’t commit to a discharge date and said a decision in this regard could be taken in the coming days. “One day at a time, I’d say. But maybe in a day or two, we could take a call on discharging him,” Dr Hiremath S said.