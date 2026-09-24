Two rounds on same day for Lakshya, Ayush and Sindhu; tricky openers for doubles

Asian Games defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were handed early hiccups, but stand a good chance to go the distance according to the Individual event draws released. Thai Sukphun Peeratchai and Teeraratsakul Pakkapan in Round 1 or Round of 32, followed potentially by Indonesian upstarts Leo Carnando and Daniel Marthin next is their pathway to semis.

It could be Korean World No 1s Seo Seung Jae and Kim Won Ho in the Last 4, even as the off-colour but always dangerous Koreans received a Bye in first round.

For India’s second doubles pair, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun, it’s the Indonesian second seeds FiFa – Muh Shohibul Fikri and Fajar Alfian in first round.

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Loh Kean vs Lakshya; Alwi opportunity for Ayush

Lakshya Sen too was thrown an early googly in the form of the maverick, blow-hot-blow-cold Loh Kean Yew in a Round of 32 after a Bye in the first. Post that, the draw opens up for him to secure a medal – with Jojo Christie in quarters and a chance to avenge team loss to Shi Yuqi in semis thereafter.

The trouble day is Saturday when he might have to get past both Loh and Justin Hoh / Panitchapon in R16 on same day. Sunday is no off for the hard working, as it will be time to beat Jojo.

For Ayush Shetty, the path to medal will need beating the eternal Chou Tien Chen in Round of 16 before arrives the opportunity to avenge his World’s loss to Alwi Farhan. It’s a sufficiently tough path to evince excitement for the youngster who is in his breakthrough season, though he lost to Li Shifeng in Teams.

There could be a rare non-random India vs Pakistan meeting in badminton before that if Muhammed Larosh clears his Round 1 to Tajibullayev and runs into Ayush. He will play that and Chou Tien Chen on same day.

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Shifeng and Kunlavut Vitidsarn are in his half but will cancel each / other out in their quarter. Ayush need first worry about Alwi.

Treesa-Gayatri vs Fukushima-Matsumoto again

Indian World Championship medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will not find it easy as Japanese World No 3 Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto whom they beat in Teams will be lying in wait in Round 2, thirsting for revenge. Round of 32 is immediate challenge with Hong Kong’s Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan. Eventually in semis, Chinese domineers Ning Tan and Sheng Shu Liu are likely to keep things difficult, if they clear Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

But the Indian pairing now has at least one win over every combine in Top 8. Yet, as draws go, this counts as tough with the Japanese World No 3 now wisened to their tactics. Treesa-Gayatri though have been in stellar form and nicely unpredictable for opponents.

Simran Singhi-Kavipriya Selvam start against Indonesians Kusuma-Puspitasari.

Sindhu – Miyazaki> Chen Yu Fei > An Se-young; Two matches on 1 day

PV Sindhu has been bombarded with a draw full of gritty but beatable opponents until An Se-young fetches up in semis. But before that, there’s a swapping Saturday with two matches on same day – Letshanaa and Miyazaki.

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After a Bye in R64, there could be Taiwanese Chiu Pin-chian or the Malaysian of Tamil heritage Letshanaa Karupathevan in R32. Things get interesting quickly on the same day, as it might be a resurgent Tomoka Miyazaki next. It stays riveting with Chen Yu Fei — all opponents who can grit it out but are not exactly insurmountable. A win over Chinese Yu Fei will assure her a medal, though the elusive gold (she missed in 2018 losing to Tai Tzu Ying), looks tough with An Se-young in semis.

India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against China’s Wang Zhi Yi during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India on Thursday. Dec. 20, 2026. (Express Photo | Gajendra Yadav) India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against China’s Wang Zhi Yi during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India on Thursday. Dec. 20, 2026. (Express Photo | Gajendra Yadav)

However, Sindhu has looked very sharp (though let down by endurance in Yamaguchi loss), and thrives on big occassions. There needs to be a first time ever for beating An Se-young, and the Asiad is as big as it gets before LA.

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila can move under the radar, get past Goh-Lai in R16, and Chinese top grade Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, nicknamed Phoenix.

Individual events start on Friday and Saturday will see singles play two matches in a day.