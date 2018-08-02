Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth to take court

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Things get tougher as the BWF World Championships moves forward and even though it is just the pre-quarters stage, the toll of the draw will tell on Indian shuttlers on Thursday. None more than Saina Nehwal is likely to have a difficult time on court when she takes on fourth ranked Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. It is also expected to be a tough day in the office for PV Sindhu who goes up against Sung Ji Hyun. Over on the men’s side, B Sai Praneeth will take on Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus with late in the day, Kidambi Srikanth slated to face off versus Daren Liew.
Live Blog
Badminton World Championships Live Score and Updates:
PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth notched up contrasting wins to progress to the pre-quarterfinals but world no 11 H S Prannoy suffered a shock defeat to unheralded Brazilian Ygor Coelho to bow out of the World Championship in Nanjing on Wednesday. Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who had got a bye in the first round, opened her campaign with an easy 21-14 21-9 win over Indonesia’s Fitriani. Srikanth, seeded fifth, recovered from a slump during the hard-fought contest to see off Spain’s Pablo Abian 21-15 12-21 21-14 in a second-round match that lasted 62 minutes. B Sai Praneeth also entered the next round after defeating Spain’s Luís Enrique Penalver 21-18 21-11 to set up a meeting with Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus. However, Prannoy and Sameer Verma bowed out of the tournament.
READ : Shivani Naik with a beautiful piece on Brazil's Ygor Coelho, who hails from outside Rio de Janeiro and comes from the favelas, creating quite some stir after his upset win over HS Prannoy on Wednesday. [More]
KEY RESULTS:
Tai Tzu Ying defeated Beiwen Zhang 21-19, 21-14
Viktor Axelsen defeated NG Ka Long Angus 21-19, 21-18
Chen Long defeated Kenta Nishimoto 21-18, 21-19
Carolina Marin defeated Sayaka Sato
He Bingjiao defeated Thuy Linh Nguyen 21-14, 21-11
Akane Yamaguchi defeated Nitchaon Jindapol 21-12, 21-12
Chen Yufei defeated Xiaoxin Chen 21-11, 18-21, 21-12
Tien Chen Chou defeated Ygor Coelho 21-11, 21-7
SATWIK/PONNAPPA WIN! Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa move forward in the mixed doubles draw. Come from behind to beat Soon Huat Goh/Shevon Jemie Lai 20-22, 21-14, 21-6
Tense third game underway. Satwik and Ponnappa dropped the first game 20-22 before coming back to win the next 21-14. The Indian pairing lead 8-4 in the third over Malaysia's Goh/Lai
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the BWF World Championships from Nanjing, China. Schedule today for Indian shuttlers:
Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Court 1)
PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun (Court 2)
B Sai Praneeth vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus (Court 2)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew (Court 4)
LIVE RIGHT NOW: Satwik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Soon Huat Goh/Shevon Jemie Lai