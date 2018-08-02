Badminton World Championships Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth to take court

Badminton World Championship Live: Saina Nehwal faces Ratchanok Intanon in the pre-quarters. (Source: AP) Badminton World Championship Live: Saina Nehwal faces Ratchanok Intanon in the pre-quarters. (Source: AP)

Badminton World Championships Live Score: Things get tougher as the BWF World Championships moves forward and even though it is just the pre-quarters stage, the toll of the draw will tell on Indian shuttlers on Thursday. None more than Saina Nehwal is likely to have a difficult time on court when she takes on fourth ranked Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. It is also expected to be a tough day in the office for PV Sindhu who goes up against Sung Ji Hyun. Over on the men’s side, B Sai Praneeth will take on Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus with late in the day, Kidambi Srikanth slated to face off versus Daren Liew.