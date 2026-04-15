‘Badminton is blessed to have you’: Lakshya Sen pays tribute to Viktor Axelsen after shuttler’s retirement

Viktor Axelsen may have been one of Lakshya Sen’s toughest rivals on the badminton court, but on a day the Dane retired, the Indian shuttler was one of the first to shower glowing tributes to Axelsen.

Axelsen retired from badminton because of a persistent back injury for which he got operated.

“Badminton is blessed to have you and it will remember you as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly sets you apart isn’t just the champion you are, it’s the person you are, that stays far beyond matches and medals,” Sen posted on his Instagram story.

Lakshya had trained with Axelsen in Dubai in 2022 besides fighting against the former World no 1 multiple times at events like the All England Open and at the Paris Olympics semifinals.

“To go from training with you in Dubai to stepping onto one of the biggest stages like the All England Open and then facing you at the Olympics, it’s been an incredible journey. Happy retirement! All the best for what’s ahead,” he added.

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Over the span of his all-conquering career, Axelsen claimed Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 and then Paris 2024 besides also taking a bronze at Rio 2016. He also had two World Championships titles (2017 and 2022). His dominance of men’s singles is marked by him staying world No.1 for 100 consecutive weeks.

On an Instagram post, Axelsen noted that after he had undergone endoscopic surgery for his back injury he had tried taking multiple injections and new training methods and treatments in order to be able to play.

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“After basically trying everything to become pain-free for a long time now, I have been advised to focus on my long-term health,” Axelsen wrote.

WATCH: Viktor Axelsen speaks about why he retired at 32

“To be honest it’s not me making the decision. It’s my body making the decision for me. That’s the hard part,” Axelsen said on The Average Not Average Podcast where he announced his retirement. “It’s not that I want to retire, it’s simply because I’m not able to do the training required. But it is very tough for me not to be able to say stop or have one last dance. But that’s just how my story is, I guess.”

In an emotional post on his Instagram account, Axelsen wrote: “Today is not an easy day for me. Due to my recurrent back issues, I am no longer able to compete and train at the highest level. Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult.

“Since the day I picked up a racket, I knew my dream was to become the best in the world. I have given everything to this sport. It has never been just a career to me. It has been my life and I have left no stone unturned… I have accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more,” Axelsen added.