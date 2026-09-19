Badminton Asian Games draw: India men, women potentially face Japan in QF

Asian Games: Lakshya Sen will need to overcome Kodai Naraoka and Ayush needs to down Yushi Tanaka, even as Satwik-Chirag will be up against Hoki-Kobayashi if India need to advance. (BWF/Badminton Photo)

The Indian men’s badminton team, reigning silver medallists, start against Bangladesh but could run into Japan in the quarterfinals of the Team event at the Asian Games.

Lakshya Sen will need to overcome Kodai Naraoka and Ayush needs to down Yushi Tanaka, even as Satwik-Chirag will be up against Hoki-Kobayashi if India need to advance.

It could be China / Korea thereafter in semis, as India, Japan, China and Korea were drawn in the same side of the half. Malaysia, Indonesia, HK and Taiwan are slotted into the other half.

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