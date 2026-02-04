Badminton Asia Team C’ships: Kidambi Srikanth stars in decider as Indian men edge Singapore, women beat Myanmar convincingly

Gunning to still deliver on the international circuit, former World No 1 Srikanth Kidambi – now India’s No 3 at world No 34 – delivered in the deciding fifth match against Singapore at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, India women’s team – defending champions – dominated Myanmar in their opening group stage encounter 5-0. Both teams have assured themselves of a quarterfinal spot at the event, while the top spot in their groups is still up for grabs.

The men’s Group C clash between India and Singapore went down to the wire, with Srikanth coming up with a clinical performance in the third men’s singles against Jia Wei Joel Koh 21-15, 21-16 to ensure that the Indian men’s team avoided a banana peel before taking on favourites Japan in the decisive tie on Thursday.